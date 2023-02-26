Sunday morning saw a local authority protest take place in Jerusalem’s government precinct in response to the passing of the national budget for 2023-2024 which, according to the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, “abandons the residents” of Israel. Dozens of garbage trucks were parked to block Kaplan Street in Jerusalem, in front of the Prime Minister's office as part of the protest, which was called from 7:00 until noon.

“At the end of the day, budgets for the authorities are budgets for the residents. The government promises to lower the cost of living and lower taxes, but in the end, the budgets were spent to increase the number of classes,” said the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel CEO and Mayor of Modi’in Haim Bibas.

Israel's "burning issues"

A statement from the Federation criticized the budget's inattention to Israel’s “burning issues,” highlighting Israel’s governmental instability as a culprit in the current state of affairs.

“The state budget, which was supposed to deal with the most burning issues in the country, does not deal with and does not deal with basic failures, which were neglected for many years due to the instability of the central government and the holding of repeated election campaigns, in these years,” it read.

“We bleed from crisis to crisis, in every field: from personal security, housing, transportation, a severe shortage of manpower, especially in education - and the list goes on. Instead of using the local government, which is the executive arm of the state — instead of providing all the resources that will guarantee the best service to residents — they are busy with how to weaken [that service],” it continued.

Also listed within the statement was a series of demands to be met by the government, including: