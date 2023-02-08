Israeli AI startup partners with Jerusalem Municipality to teach English

Jerusalem-based startup MagniLearn has been spreading AI-directed English-as-a-second-language education programs in Korea, Japan and Thailand for the last two years.

Now, they’ve introduced a version of their flagship program tailored specifically to Arab speakers that will be used in pilot programs in east Jerusalem.

In partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality, the online program will be used in Arab speaking schools in east Jerusalem and eventually to Arab communities throughout the country.

The company and its program

“Our technology is designed to be easily customizable to any language and subject, making it a powerful tool for providing efficient and high-quality education solutions globally,” said Dr. Lana Tockus, MagniLearn’s CEO. “We are honored to be a part of this worldwide effort to improve education through deep technology-based solutions.”

Using novel AI, NLP, neuroscience, and cognitive principles, MagniLean has developed a ‘linguistic engine’ that understands where learners are struggling and adapts its lessons to match individual needs. The teaching method is interactive and tailor-made, based on dynamically generated free-form exercises in real-time.

The company was founded by 3 Ph.D. experts from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is backed and funded by Labs02, OurCrowd, Reliance industries (an Indian multinational conglomerate), and the Israel Innovation Authority (Office of the Chief Scientist of Israel's Ministry).