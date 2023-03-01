Scammers are riding on the AI hype and putting users at risk – McAfee

McAfee, a cybersecurity company, has released a report stating that the growth in Artificial Intelligence has put users at increased risk.

In response to the identified risk, McAfee has developed an app that blocks malware. Users will also receive an alert when malware attempts installation.

Gone are the days when scammers would email you about inheritance, romantic prospects or other simple traps with a series of spelling mistakes thrown throughout. Technology has become more advanced, and scammers have clocked on and are taking full advantage.

Scammers are now able to use open access Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to write personalized messages to potential targets. The messages look authentic, and more people are falling trap.

Often, just clicking a link is enough to allow scammers access to your private details. Links may allow malware to access your personal device. Information, like your email address, contact list, phone number, private messages, financial details and account information, can then be viewed by hackers.

Illustrative image of a hacker's computer screen (credit: PEXELS)

Online gaming

Online gaming can also pose potential risks. Using hacks and cheat tools may provide an advantage in the game, but scammers have encoded malicious code which would be installed with the cheats. Hackers have used this method numerous times, including a prominent case where malicious codes were made available to gamers on GitHub. PUBG players, who used the infected code, had their passwords and personal data stolen.

Apps

The report also discloses that the company found a number of mobile phone apps, which charge users money, that do nothing. The apps often have a number of fake positive reviews. Some issue daily jokes or flight information, but can cost users $10+ dollars per message. Apps may attempt to get users’ phone numbers so that they can be subscribed to the premium messaging services. These apps exist on Google Play and other respectable download sites.