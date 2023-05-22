The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Bank of Israel raises interest rate to 4.75%, highest since 2006

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's inflation rate stood at 5% in April, near a 14-year high and well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 16:05

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 16:07
BANK OF Israel headquarters in Jerusalem: Israel’s favorable environment for economic development has been accompanied by an impressive improvement in the country’s credit rating, say the writers. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BANK OF Israel headquarters in Jerusalem: Israel’s favorable environment for economic development has been accompanied by an impressive improvement in the country’s credit rating, say the writers.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by another quarter of a percentage point on Monday, in what may be the last move in a more than year-long battle against persistent inflation.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.75% - its highest level since late 2006 - from 4.5%. It was the 10th straight time it has raised rates in an aggressive tightening cycle that has taken the rate from 0.1% last April.

Israel's economy growing at faster rates

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's inflation rate stood at 5% in April, near a 14-year high and well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster-than-expected 2.5% annualized rate in the first quarter from the prior three months.

New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had projected a 25 basis point move.



Tags Bank of Israel israel economic growth israel economy Business headline
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by