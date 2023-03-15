The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bank of Israel Gov warns: Judicial reform could weaken bank independence

Yaron warned that investors may begin to withdraw money and invest it elsewhere as Israel's government pushes ahead with judicial reform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 09:52
Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference at the Bank of Israel offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference at the Bank of Israel offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron spoke out strongly against judicial reform in a Tuesday night interview with CNN, warning that it could lead to the loss of central bank independence.

"Right now, the changes in the judicial reform could weaken some of this [central bank] independence," he said. "Moreover, the process itself is hasty and does not have a wide public agreement."

Asked if he is worried about the possibility that investors will withdraw money and disinvest in Israel, Yaron answered in the affirmative, discussing signs that this process may have already begun.

"Any country that has tinkered, let alone weakened, the independence of the central bank, has suffered dire economic consequences."

Prof. Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel

"We have seen some hi-tech leaders and industry leaders telling us that maybe investment firms won't come in, and some of them are even talking [about how] they might take their business elsewhere in the long run," he explained. "The implication might be basically brain drain, etc, and this is why it needs to be handled with care."

Regarding concerns of judicial reform eroding the independence of the central bank, Yaron stressed that "the independence of the governor, the independence of the central bank are critical to the economy."

Amir Yaron (L) delivers a report to Benjamin Netanyahu (R) (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)Amir Yaron (L) delivers a report to Benjamin Netanyahu (R) (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

"Any country that has tinkered, let alone weakened, the independence of the central bank, has suffered dire economic consequences."

A distant worry 

However, he continued, "I believe all our leaders and decision-makers ultimately understand this and therefore would not come close to touching the independence of the bank."

The proof of this, he said, can be seen in the exchange last month, between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who had requested from the aformentioned to take steps to prevent the further rise in Israel's interest rates.

In response to Cohen, both Netanyahu and Smotrich stressed the importance of the Bank of Israel's independence, with Netanyahu saying that "Under my leadership, the Bank of Israel law that guarantees the independence of the monetary committee headed by the governor in determining the interest rate was passed. Nothing will change it."



