The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Teva to pay Nevada $193 million over role in opioid epidemic

Nevada, along with other states and thousands of local governments, accused Teva and other drugmakers of downplaying the addiction risks of opioid pain drugs.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 00:14
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA on Wednesday agreed to pay Nevada $193 million to settle claims that its marketing practices fueled opioid addiction, the state announced.

Nevada was one of two states, along with New Mexico, that did not join a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement with the Israel-based drugmaker last year. New Mexico has also since settled.

"The money coming into Nevada from these settlements will help our state recover and will help resources flow to the Nevadans impacted by this epidemic," Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement.

A Teva spokesperson confirmed the settlement but did not comment further.

Accusations made against Teva

Nevada, along with other states and thousands of local governments, accused Teva and other drugmakers of downplaying the addiction risks of opioid pain drugs.

Teva building in Kfar Saba (credit: SIVAN FARAGE) Teva building in Kfar Saba (credit: SIVAN FARAGE)

Teva sells the brand-name fentanyl-based drugs Actiq and Fentora used to treat breakthrough cancer pain, and has sold generic opioid drugs.

The sprawling litigation over opioids has also targeted drug distributors and pharmacy chains, and has resulted in more than $50 billion in total settlements.

Nevada has secured $849 million in opioid settlement money, Ford's office said on Wednesday.

Teva's settlement with Nevada will be paid in installments from 2024 to 2043. Like many other states, Nevada has passed a law laying out how its opioid settlement funds will be split between the state and its local governments, and requiring them to use the money to address the harms of opioid addiction.

More than half a million people died from drug overdoses in the United States in the period from 1999 to 2020, with opioids playing an outsized role. Overdose deaths have risen further since then, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Tags United States drugs teva addiction opioids Fentanyl
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by