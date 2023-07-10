Samsung flips the script with new generation of foldable devices

Samsung is set to unveil several new foldable devices during its Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26, the company announced on 5 July.

The event in South Korea comes after similar events in New York and Las Vegas in recent years, and the company is expected to unveil several new foldable devices.

In the invitation to the event published by Samsung, viewers could see a silhouette of the Samsung Flip and, below it, the inscription"Join the flip side.” For those hoping to attend, the event will be broadcast live on samsung.com.

During Unpacked, Samsung is expected to reveal the fifth generation of its foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and other products are rumored to also be lined up for reveal.

Leaked information about the Flip 5

From leaks published so far, new and interesting details about the devices have emerged. Among other things, the Flip 5's external screen is expected to be 3.4 inches, compared to 1.9 inches in the fourth generation of the flip.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 promotional material. (credit: Trusted Reviews)

Leaks about the Fold 5 model suggest that it appears that the biggest change in the device is related to its external design. The new device is expected to be thinner and lighter than previous models.

Additionally, other reports say that Samsung is working on developing a durable folding hinge, and leaked images suggest that there may be no space at all between the two sides when the device is folded.