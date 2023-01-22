Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Is it worth the price tag?

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a powerful device with features that make it an attractive choice for those looking to upgrade. The battery life is good, and the camera setup is impressive. The display is also impressive, and the flat design is a nice touch. However, the lack of expandable storage and the mismatch between the front and rear camera are drawbacks. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a good choice for those who want a reliable and powerful device, although it may not be the best value for money.

What is the Display Quality on Samsung S21 5G?

Samsung's S21 5G is equipped with a beautiful display, even though it is a full HD resolution. Despite being a cheaper model that the S21 Ultra, users still get to enjoy the subtle features such as the thin bezels, flat display and a small punch hole camera that makes it look like an all-screen phone. In addition, the aluminum rails look great with the phantom white color of the phone, and the back of the phone is resistant to fingerprints. All in all, the display quality on the Samsung S21 5G is impressive and a great value for users who want a cheap yet feature-filled device.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Is the Battery Life up to Standard on the Samsung S21 5G?

Samsung's latest device, the Galaxy S21 5G, is receiving high marks in several areas. One of the most noteworthy is the battery life. Despite boasting a 4,000 mAh battery, the phone's thin bezels and Full HD resolution help it get through the day without needing a charge. Reviews are noting that with even light use, the phone is easily able to make it to the day's end. In addition, the flat display doesn't cause accidental presses, which further aids battery life. All in all, it looks like battery life won't be an issue for those picking up the Galaxy S21 5G.

Credit: amazon

What Camera Features Does the Samsung S21 Offer?

The Samsung S21 5G phone has a great camera setup that includes an Ultra Wide camera, a 1x camera, a 3x camera and even a 30x camera. This phone also offers a variety of features such as Director's View, Pro Video, Food Portrait Video, Super Slow-Mo and Night Mode. Additionally, the phone has a Super Steady Mode for capturing clean video footage every time. With all of these excellent camera features, it's no wonder the Samsung S21 5G phone is a great choice for anyone looking for a top-notch camera in a smartphone.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Assessing the Build Quality of the Samsung S21 5G

The build quality of the Samsung S21 5G is quite good, with an aluminum rail and a plastic back that is both durable and fingerprint-resistant. The phone is also quite thin and its flat display helps to avoid accidental presses. Even though there is no expandable memory, the base storage of 128 GB is more than enough. Although some may find the price of the S21 5G a bit too high, it is well worth it as it has a lot of pro-like features. All in all, users can expect a good design and build quality when working with the Samsung S21 5G.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

What Can You Expect From the Samsung S21's Performance and Software?

Credit: Amazon

The Samsung S21 5G boasts impressive performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM, resulting in a smooth and responsive user experience. The 120Hz refresh rate on the Full HD display ensures a slick and steady experience while gaming and navigating the phone. For the software side of things, the S21 runs Samsung's One UI which comes packed with plenty of features and customization options. In addition, the phone also offers Pro Video and Super Slow-Mo video options and various other features like Director's View and Night Mode. All in all, the Samsung S21 5G provides an enjoyable user experience both on the performance and software side.

The Call Quality, Reception & 5G of the Samsung S21

According to Nick, the call quality, reception and 5G on the Samsung S21 have been great so far. He notes that the battery life on the phone is also excellent, despite the 4,000 mAh battery. Furthermore, the rear camera setup of the phone is excellent, offering users the option to shoot ultra-wide, 1x, 3x, and 30x images. Additionally, the aluminum rails on the device provide it with a nice, fancy look.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Pros

Beautiful Display: Despite having a Full HD resolution, the display looks great and offers excellent battery life.

Camera Setup: The camera setup offers a variety of features such as ultra wide, 1x, 3x, 30x, night mode, portrait, and super slow-mo.

Durable Build: The plastic back is resistant to fingerprints and looks nice on the phone.

Cons

No Expandable Memory: There is no option to add an SD card, making it difficult to store photos from prior devices.

Front Camera: The front camera quality does not match the rear camera setup.

Price: The phone is priced higher than models that offer a similar level of features.

What are the main features of the Galaxy S21 5G?

The Galaxy S21 5G features a beautiful full HD display with thin bezels, a small punch hole camera, outstanding battery life, a quad rear camera setup with ultra wide, 1x, 3x, and 30x zoom, aluminum rails, plastic back which is resistant to fingerprints, and it runs on a Snapdragon 888 CPU with 8GB RAM.

What are the advantages of the Galaxy S21 5G's display?

The Galaxy S21 5G's display has several advantages, including excellent battery life and a flat display that is typical of more mainstream phones such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 10R and Google Pixel. It also has minimal accidental presses due to its flat design.

What drawbacks should be considered when buying the Galaxy S21 5G?

It is important to consider a few drawbacks to the Galaxy S21 5G, such as the lack of expandable memory, the fact that the front-facing camera does not match the rear camera set up, and the combination of backward downgrades with a relatively high price point.

