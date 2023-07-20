Insoles company Upstep expands production factory

The Upstep insoles company recently expanded its insole manufacturing plant in Israel and established an additional production factory with an area of 200 sq.m. with an investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million.

The upgrade was due to an increase in the scope of sales in the US.

The total area of the complex is about 800 sq.m.

The future of customized insoles

Upstep has also recently launched a groundbreaking technological system, which works on the basis of machine learning, and it will optimize and shorten the time of planning customized insoles by about 70%.

CEO Limor Katz said: “In the first 6 months of 2023 there has been a 40% increase in the company’s revenues and a 118% increase in product profitability compared to the same period last year – the company’s sales volume so far in the US is about 150,000 pairs of customized insoles.”