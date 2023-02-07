The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli firm Upstep hits record sales of $6.5m. in H2 2022

“In 2022, the company increased the production of customized insoles by 66% compared to 2021,” Upstep CEO Limor Katz said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 02:06
Israeli insoles firm Upstep had record sales in the second half of 2022 of approximately $6.5 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year.

“In 2022, the company increased the production of customized insoles by 66% compared to 2021,” CEO Limor Katz said.

Limor Katz

Upstep is currently launching a groundbreaking technological system, the first of its kind, based on machine learning that will streamline and shorten the time of designing customized insoles by about 50%-70%.

Groundbreaking technology for customized insoles

The company is currently in the process of crowdfunding about NIS 10 million for the purpose of continuing growth while integrating its optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, continuous improvement of its systems and establishing the most advanced production system in the world. 

UPSTEP’S OREN RAZ (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz. (credit: Courtesy)UPSTEP’S OREN RAZ (left), Limor Katz and Aviad Raz. (credit: Courtesy)

The company is leading the US market in the field of customized insoles, significantly more than any other company, and intends to strengthen and expand its grip in this market and later in other markets in the world.

The company has sold about 130,000 pairs of customized insoles in the United States. Since 2021, Upstep has been the leading company in the US in the field of designing, manufacturing and marketing customized insoles. 

Upstep was established in 2017 after two-and-a-half years of development research. Within three years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of leg pain.

The firm is owned by siblings Limor Katz, Aviad Raz and Oren Raz.



Tags business Money clothing fundraising
