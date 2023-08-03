Netflix introduces a new app feature to make streaming easier

Netflix has introduced a new feature on their app called My Netflix, which is intended to help subscribers choose what they want to watch.

As the streaming industry becomes increasingly more competitive, streaming services are having to find new ways to keep their subscribers engaged.

While Netflix is currently a juggernaut in the streaming industry, some of its biggest competitors such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max are not far behind.

The Netflix app’s new feature was released for iPhones in July and will be made available for Android phones in early August.

The new tab includes a personal area tailored to the subscriber that provides content recommendations based on actions the user performs, such as adding shows and movies to their lists or giving a thumbs up to a show or movie they enjoyed.

A woman scrolls through shows and movies on Netflix's mobile app. (credit: PIXABAY)

Netflix's new feature

In the personal area a user can see their downloads, TV series and movies they gave a thumbs up to, shows and films they’ve saved to their lists, trailers they’ve watched, reminders they’ve set, content they have not yet finished watching, and content they have recently watched.

Netflix stated that the more a user engages and marks which content they liked and which they enjoyed less, the more accurate and personally tailored the new feature’s recommendations will be.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like ‘Extraction 2’ to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of ‘Bridgerton,’ the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” Netflix product manager Edith Chao explained in a blog post announcing the feature.

Netflix described the new tab described as a “one-stop shop tailored to you.”

Netflix’s mobile app still includes a home tab where users can browse the streaming service’s full catalog as well as see recommendations, top-trending titles, and “continue watching” titles.

Other features on the Netflix app include the New & Hot tabs, which promotes Netflix’s Top 10 lists, new and upcoming releases, and a tab “Everyone’s Watching” which shows what content is currently trending.