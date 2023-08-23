In the fast-evolving landscape of technology, where innovation often casts shadows of potential risks, real-life examples of the challenges posed by unregulated technology deployment have come to the forefront.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), the parent company of Google, recently issued a cautionary message to its employees, shedding light on the concept of Shadow AI. This term embodies the pitfalls of unmonitored technology utilization. Shadow AI refers to AI solutions that are not officially known or under the control of the IT department.

Shadow AI harbors substantial disruptive potential, as evidenced by concrete risks that highlight its complexity. From data leakage to model poisoning and theft, unregulated AI use comes with stark consequences.

Consider a scenario where an employee employs generative AI for text creation, inadvertently exposing sensitive company information. This same tool can be exploited to train models with harmful data, tainting content, and reputation. Moreover, exporting AI models from a company's IT infrastructure poses IP risks. These instances underscore that unmonitored AI usage leads to damaging outcomes.

This caution has materialized. In a recent Reuters report, Alphabet Inc. prompted discussions by urging its employees, including those with AI creation Bard, to avoid sharing confidential data with chatbots. The directive underscores Shadow AI's larger narrative—entailing risks linked with unsanctioned tech use.

Shadow AI offers the promise of innovation on one hand while shrouding potential risks on the other. This phenomenon isn't just an abstract notion; it's a tangible challenge that companies worldwide are fighting with as they navigate the uncharted territories of technological possibilities.

Additionally, many organizations lack a unified approach to AI solutions. Instead, they have individual teams or units working to develop and implement AI. This can lead to disconnected solutions that are essentially siloed from IT and other departments and that can contribute to the rise of shadow AI.

Nevertheless, shadow AI should not be automatically deemed unfavorable. In reality, it can offer a viable avenue for organizations to leverage emerging technologies, tapping into some of the heightened productivity and efficiency gains that AI brings forth.

Turning AI risk into opportunity

This brings us to a pivotal question: Can the risks associated with Shadow AI be turned into opportunities for responsible technological advancement? As we embark on this exploration, we'll unravel the complexities of Shadow AI, delve into its potential threats, and seek a way to harness its capabilities in a manner that ensures security and control.

In response to the challenge posed by Shadow AI, experts are coming forward with solutions that aim to guide organizations toward responsible Generative AI implementation. Drawing upon their extensive experience in AI ethics and governance, these experts offer frameworks that empower businesses to adopt generative AI while proactively addressing potential risks.

One approach involves collaborating with cloud service providers like Google's Vertex AI and Azure OpenAI Service. These providers offer native solutions that can be customized to suit a company's specific requirements. By aligning generative AI implementation with these solutions, organizations can strike a balance between innovation and security.

In a landscape valuing proprietary data and acknowledging concerns over technology misuse, these expert-led approaches offer a pragmatic way forward. By tapping into public cloud vendors' capabilities and utilizing built-in security features, companies can mitigate Shadow AI's risks while harnessing the potential of generative AI.

Furthermore, adopting tailored solutions for Generative AI brings distinct advantages. Businesses can wield generative AI to "chat" with their own data—documents, databases, and codebases—integrating AI into their development processes, enhancing security by connecting to internal logs for anomaly detection and gaining insights for analysis and compliance purposes. This approach addresses issues like HIPPA, GDPR, and other regulatory requirements.

Ishai Ram, EVP Cloud at Sela—an International Multi-Cloud Service Provider with offices in Israel, India, and the US