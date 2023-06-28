The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF will run entirely on generative AI within a few years - Israeli cyber chief

"I estimate that within a few years, every area of warfare will be based on generative AI information," Maj.-Gen. Eran Niv said.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 13:54
The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The entire Israeli military will run on generative artificial intelligence (AI) within a few years, IDF Information Technology and Cyber Commander Maj.-Gen. Eran Niv said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Tel Aviv University Cyber Week Conference, Niv said, "artificial intelligence is a phenomenon which is trending and expanding, with a focus on generative AI. This is a revolution which is increasing our capabilities, but in parallel increasing our reliance on digital infrastructure in every area."

"I estimate that within a few years, every area of warfare will be based on generative AI information. Without a strong and effective digital basis, no one will be able to prosecute a war in any area," said the IDF cyber chief.

The major general stated, "Without a strong digital basis, we will not be able to manage large operations."

Eran Niv speaks at an evening in commemoration of Lieutenant Colonel Moshe Mualem (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)Eran Niv speaks at an evening in commemoration of Lieutenant Colonel Moshe Mualem (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

IDF cyber chief talks vision of 'digital front for the battlefield'

Next, he said, "in the modern battlefield, all of the tools, from drones to tanks to sea vessels, and others, can transfer information to all of the other platforms and all of them will be interconnected. This is the vision of establishing a digital front for the battlefield"

Continuing, he stated, "the digital arena will transform all of the other areas of war into being stronger - in the air, in the sea, and on the land." 



