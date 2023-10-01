Surge in demand for freelancers in marketing amid layoffs

The marketing landscape is witnessing a significant shift towards freelance talent, according to a recent survey by Israeli tech giant Fiverr. The study reveals that 85% of surveyed US marketing executives have resorted to laying off employees over the past year or the year before, resulting in the loss of critical skills such as marketing management (37%), digital marketing (31%), and market research (30%). In response to these workforce changes, a striking 83% of these executives have turned to freelancers to fill these skill gaps. “The unpredictability of the US economy has forced many marketing leaders to lay off full-time workers, which has left entire teams with missing roles that impact productivity,” emphasized Shai-Lee Spigelman, General Manager of Fiverr Pro. “As these leaders look to stabilize their business and fill those gaps, we’re seeing freelancers as a solution that positively benefits the entire team — providing support to full-time employees, bringing in new ideas, and maintaining strong business momentum.”

Return-to-office policy creating conflict

The integration of freelancers into marketing teams is becoming more common, with an average of 45% of teams now composed of freelance professionals. Notably, 54% of these teams have increased their reliance on freelancers this year compared to previous years. Key reasons for this trend include providing support to full-time employees (63%), assisting with specific projects (57%), and tapping into the expertise of external individuals with new skills (56%). Consequently, 74% of both full-time and part-time employees report benefiting from the support of freelancers who joined their workplace in the past year.

However, the return-to-office (RTO) policy is generating conflicting views among marketing professionals. While 95% of surveyed marketing executives have established clear RTO policies, 61% of marketing professionals working in both full-time and part-time roles see limited opportunities for freelancing due to the current RTO policy. This contrast underscores a potential disconnect between managers and their employees on this matter. Beyond its impact on employee retention, the RTO policy poses recruitment challenges, as revealed by the survey. A majority of marketing professionals (53%) are unwilling to apply for positions that require full-time in-office work, with commuting time cited as a significant concern by 43% of respondents. Nevertheless, there is optimism, with 86% of marketing executives who implement the RTO policy acknowledging the need to offer greater flexibility to employees to facilitate their return to the office. “Looking to the future, I urge marketing leaders who are building their teams and planning their 2024 strategies to seriously consider these new workforce challenges and the impact they may have on the future of their organizations,” advised Spigelman. “Additionally, considering different solutions like freelancers to meet these challenges is key to staying competitive in this rapidly evolving industry. If they don’t, marketing departments and teams will only continue to lose valuable talent to more flexible options and risk being obsolete.”