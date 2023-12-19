Delta, EL AL Israel Airlines forge strategic codeshare agreement

In a significant move likely to reshape the landscape of transatlantic air travel, Delta Air Lines and EL AL have formalized a robust long-term codeshare agreement, effective now, with travel operations scheduled to commence on January 1, 2024.

This collaborative effort is poised to revolutionize connectivity for passengers traveling between the Americas and Tel Aviv, providing a seamless and enhanced travel experience.

The cornerstone of this partnership lies in the reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits that both airlines will extend to their passengers. Notably, travelers will now have the ability to earn and redeem SkyMiles or Matmid points across both carriers, broadening the scope for rewards and loyalty accrual.

Delta customers originating from North America will gain access to EL AL’s nonstop services departing from key locations, including New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale bound for Tel Aviv. Conversely, EL AL’s code will be integrated into Delta’s non-stop Tel Aviv flights (once reinstated), as well as up to 280 same-day connections via Delta’s US gateways in New York-JFK, Boston, and Los Angeles, spanning destinations such as Atlanta, Washington DC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas, and Toronto. An Israeli El Al plane flying above the clouds. (credit: Norbert/Pixabay)

Alain Bellemare, President of International at Delta, emphasized the commitment to customer-centric services, stating, “Delta remains steadfast in our long-time commitment to serving consumers and businesses who depend on convenient, high-quality air service to and from Tel Aviv. Through our codeshare agreement with EL AL, we will offer customers more convenient travel options between North America and Israel.”

Shlomi Zafrany, EL AL’s VP of Commercial and Industry Affairs, echoed this sentiment, noting, “The start of this codeshare agreement between Delta Air Lines and EL AL offers customers access to convenient one-stop services from Israel to cities throughout the Americas and welcomes new North American customers to EL AL’s world-class service to and from Tel Aviv.”

Benefits for frequent flyers

This collaboration goes beyond just flight access, extending to mutual benefits for frequent flyers. Effective January 15, Delta and EL AL will provide reciprocal benefits to their top-tier frequent flyer members, including preferred seat access, priority check-in and boarding, additional baggage allowance, and lounge access where applicable.

This represents a strategic alignment of services, enhancing the overall travel experience for both Delta and EL AL customers.

As the aviation industry continues to evolve, alliances such as these underscore the importance of strategic partnerships in meeting the evolving needs of global travelers.

This codeshare agreement not only opens up new avenues for passenger convenience but also solidifies the commitment of both Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines to provide world-class service on the transcontinental stage.Delta, EL AL forge strategic codeshare agreement