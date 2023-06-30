EL AL, Delta Airlines announce collaboration

Two airlines that were formally rivals on routes between Israel and the United States announced a "strategic cooperation" on Thursday.

El Al Israel Airlines and Delta Airlines announced they will offer more flight options between Tel Aviv and the US on flights operated by both airlines, beginning in early 2024.

What will the partnership include?

According to El Al, the partnership will also offer expanded seat availability and a reciprocal frequent flyer agreement which will allow club members to earn and redeem points for both airlines.

A Delta Airlines jet comes in for a landing in front of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline at Laguardia Airport, in New York City, New York, U.S., January 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/FILE PHOTO)

"I am confident and convinced that you will enjoy the value that this collaboration will bring forth," El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia said.

Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Matteo Curcio, said, “Working closely with EL AL will further strengthen Delta’s connection to Israel by offering more customers unrivaled access to destinations across the US. Enhanced partnerships are integral to our long-term strategy to better connect Delta customers around the world.”

What are some of Delta's popular US-Israel routes?

Delta Airlines began flights between Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport and Logan International in Boston in May. The new route runs three times per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the airline noted.

This is in addition to the airline's daily New York to Tel Aviv trips, which began in 2008.