Imagindairy, an Israeli food-tech company specializing in the production of animal-free dairy proteins, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a "No Questions Letter" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This formal recognition enables Imagindairy to introduce its innovative products to the American market, signaling a noteworthy advancement for the company and the evolving landscape of sustainable protein production.

The FDA's acknowledgment underscores the safety and quality of Imagindairy's dairy proteins. Dr. Eyal Afergan, Co-Founder & CEO of Imagindairy, commented on the development, stating, "This approval reflects the FDA's recognition of the safety of our high-quality dairy proteins. We are now positioned to offer this innovative ingredient to food companies, providing consumers with a dairy experience that doesn't rely on traditional livestock."

Imagindairy's animal-free dairy proteins replicate the taste, texture, functionality, and nutritional value of traditional cow's dairy proteins, with the added benefits of being cholesterol-free, lactose-free, and hormone-free. The company leverages over 15 years of AI research from Tel Aviv University, coupled with advanced biotechnological techniques, to produce industrial-scale premium protein powder with remarkable cost-effectiveness.

The production process not only ensures product quality but also aligns with a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to protein production. By significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, land and water use, and other environmental impacts, Imagindairy aims to contribute to a more sustainable future for protein production. An array of products using Imagindairy's animal-free dairy products. (credit: YANIV KOPPEL)

Established in 2020 with the support of the Strauss Group and its incubator, The Kitchen FoodTech Hub, Imagindairy has received backing from notable investors, including Target Global, MoreVC, Entrée Capital, S2G Ventures, Emerald Technology Ventures, Green Circle Foodtech Ventures, FoodSparks by PeakBridge, and Danone as a strategic investor through its corporate venture arm Danone Manifesto Ventures.

Imagindairy, headquartered in Haifa, Israel, with a team of over 30 employees, has successfully raised over $30 million since its inception. As the company prepares to enter the American market, it aims to offer consumers a sustainable and ethically produced alternative in the realm of dairy products.

“This is a momentous step for both Imagindairy and the consumers,” said Afergan. “With this FDA clearance, we look forward to collaborating with food brands to bring dairy staples like milk, cream cheese, ice cream, and yogurt to the market without compromising taste, price, or experience."