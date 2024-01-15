December 2023 Consumer Price Index records a 0.1% decrease from November

According to a CBS report released Monday, in the month of December 2023 the Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a modest decline of 0.1%, compared to November 2023, reaching a level of 105.0 points.

Both the CPI excluding vegetables and fruits and the CPI excluding energy also decreased by 0.1%, reaching levels of 104.8 and 105.0 points, respectively. The CPI without housing witnessed a 0.2% decrease, settling at a level of 104.3 points.

Noteworthy Price Changes

Prominent decreases were observed in the following categories: fresh fruits and culture and entertainment, both experiencing a 2.2% decline; clothing and footwear, registering a 1.8% decrease; and furniture and household equipment, dropping by 0.7%.

On the flip side, notable price increases were recorded in fresh vegetables, rising by 3.2%, and housing, showing a 0.3% increase.

Annual Inflation Trends for 2023

Over the course of 2023, the overall Consumer Price Index rose by 3.0%. The CPI excluding energy increased by 2.9%, the CPI without housing saw a 2.8% rise, and the CPI excluding vegetables and fruits went up by 2.7%.

Seasonal and Trend Analysis

For the month of December 2023, both the seasonal Consumer Price Index and the seasonal CPI excluding housing remained unchanged. However, the CPI excluding vegetables and fruits and excluding housing experienced a 0.1% decrease.

According to trend data, for the period between September 2023 and December 2023, the annual growth rate for the CPI excluding housing reached 2.3%, while the annual growth rate for the overall CPI reached 2.0%. The CPI excluding vegetables and fruits and excluding housing had an annual growth rate of 1.1%.