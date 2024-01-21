The Google and Reichman Tech School has announced the launch of a Cyber Analyst training program, to be run in collaboration with PwC Next, a subsidiary of PwC Israel.

The collaboration aims to contribute expertise in the field of cyber threats in organizations and connect students to the dynamic cyber landscape in the Israeli market. This partnership brings together three leading entities with the goal of promoting learning opportunities, fostering social and economic development, and nurturing a new generation of cyber experts in Israel's thriving hi-tech sector.

The Cyber Analyst program comes in response to the significant increase in cyber attacks against Israel, as highlighted in a recent report from the National Cyber System.

Increase in cyber attacks amid war

The report identified a sharp rise in cyber attacks since the beginning of the conflict, attributing approximately 15 attack groups to Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Moreover, there have been shifts in attack objectives, including espionage and data theft for attacks on critical infrastructure in health, water, transportation, maritime shipping, and even academia. Cyber threats have been persistent, underscoring the need for skilled professionals in various organizations to defend against these evolving challenges. PwC Next's CEO, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Talya Gazit. (credit: Gadi Ahed)

The Cyber Analyst program focuses on training a professional and skilled workforce, providing tools and capabilities for identifying suspicious activities, alerting on unusual events, and preventing dangerous breaches.

The training program is launched with the participation of 20 carefully selected individuals, and late registration is also available for reservists, with classes tailored to their schedules.

Participants will receive both professional and academic training in the field of cybersecurity, accompanied by personalized and professional guidance.

The program equips participants with the necessary tools and skills to seamlessly integrate into the hi-tech industry. Additionally, scholarships will be provided for underrepresented populations in the Israeli hi-tech industry, particularly residents of the northern and southern regions.

Partnership with a hi-tech school

PwC Next's CEO, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Talya Gazit, commented on the evolving threat landscape. "As technology advances, including the introduction of artificial intelligence tools, threats and attack methods also become more sophisticated," she said. "The escalation of cyber attacks during times of conflict underscores the need to train the future generation, equipped not only to recognize emerging threats but also to dynamically and efficiently manage cybersecurity in organizations."

Founded in late 2022, the Google and Reichman Tech School was established to provide top-tier training opportunities for individuals with potential, aiming to contribute to the significant growth in the hi-tech sector. The school's objective is to integrate a diverse and high-quality human capital pool into the Israeli high-tech industry, thereby enhancing both the industry and the economy.

Acknowledging the strategic importance of the collaboration, Gazit added, "The partnership with the hi-tech school is an important and significant initiative, especially in its impact for years to come on both the economy and society in Israel."

Gali Shahar Efrat, CEO of the Google and Reichman Tech School, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We have the privilege to lead and change together with the industry and PWC's cyber experts. Such a partnership indicates a fundamental change in employers' perception towards employing a wide variety of people from all corners of Israeli society, and that companies care and are willing to provide resources and take part in training the future generation of Israeli hi-tech."