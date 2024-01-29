New appointments in L'Oréal Israel's senior management avenue

Gali Lev has been appointed VP Marketing and Digital, Anne Hirsch has been appointed Chief Transformation Officer, and Ariella Yaari has been appointed VP Communications and Sustainability and will join L'Oréal's management in reporting directly to the Group's CEO in Israel, Eli Sagiv.

Gali Lev joins the company's management as VP Marketing, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO), with responsibility for managing digital, media, influencer management, consumer research, e-commerce, data and assimilation of innovative beauty tech technologies in Israel. As part of L'Oréal Israel's focus on innovation, the CDMO field is evolving in order to adapt itself to the challenges of the future. In her role, she will continue to develop the company's leadership and expertise while building advanced capabilities in customer-focused marketing, data-driven technology and adapting the marketing strategy to changing market conditions.

Lev began her career at L'Oréal Israel about 9 years ago, and since then has held a number of marketing positions in L'Oréal Israel's consumer products division, including L'Oréal Paris brand manager in makeup, and marketing manager in the facial care field. She built the role of CMI Corporate Marketing Intelligence, in the business divisions, developed the worlds of data and strengthened the field of research and consumer insights. Gali holds an MBA from Bar-Ilan University.

Anne Hirsch has been appointed Chief Transformation Officer and a board member at L'Oréal Israel. In this new role, Hirsch will oversee a broad portfolio of transformation projects that include the implementation of advanced data management systems and processes in the company's various divisions, including streamlining the supply chain from the strategy stage to the actual implementation stage. Anne began her career at L'Oréal 25 years ago, and since then has held many diverse managerial positions in the fields of credit, supply chain and operational excellence, procurement and business intelligence. Anne holds an MSc in Information Systems Engineering from Dauphine University in Paris.

Ariella Yaari has been appointed VP of Communications and Sustainability and as a board member at L'Oréal Israel. As part of her role, Yaari is responsible for leading the field of corporate communications and sustainability (responsibility)

Environmental and Social), serves as the company's spokesperson, while being responsible for managing the company's reputation vis-à-vis its external and internal stakeholders.

Yaari brings with her 20 years of experience in establishing and managing strategic corporate communications and creating impact in leading multinational companies in the FMCG, pharmaceutical and high-tech fields, including Sanofi (the company's headquarters in Paris and Israel), Strauss Group and ECI Telecom. Ariella holds an MA in Political Science from Tel Aviv University and an ESG certification.

Eli Sagiv, CEO of L'Oréal Israel Group, commented on the new appointments: "I welcome the appointment of Gali Lev, Anne Hirsch and Ariella Yaari as board members at L'Oréal Israel and am confident in their ability to lead the marketing, digital, information systems, communications and sustainability fields, which are basic components of the company's strategic core and are undergoing accelerated development. I believe that their experience and expertise, each in their respective areas of responsibility, will contribute greatly to strengthening our position as the leading beauty company in the country."