Shekel drops as over 100 rockets slam Israel's north

The Shekel dropped Tuesday morning as a barrage of at least 100 rockets was launched at the Golan Heights and Galilee. The Shekel weakened by nearly 0.6% to the dollar, with an exchange rate of 3.64, and nearly 0.6% to the Euro with an exchange rate of 3.98.

Alarms sounded in the north and crashes were sighted in open areas in the open areas of Ein Kuniya, Snir, Sha'ar Yashuv, and Kfar Szold.

The IDF attacked launchers in Lebanon that had fired towards the north. IDF fighter jets additionally attacked three launchers that fired toward the Golan Heights, the IDF reported.

An Israeli air defense system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on November 7, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Shekel has proven resilient in the past

Israel's uncertain security situation and the threat of war in the north was part of Moody's downgrade of the country's credit rating last month. The agency mentioned the looming threat of escalation with Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border in their statement on the rating drop.

“In the past, Israel’s sovereign credit profile has shown resilience to terrorist attacks and military action,” Moody's analysts said in an October note that accompanied Moody's placing Israel's A1 rating on review. “However, a prolonged conflict that durably and significantly impairs economic activity and policymaking would test that resilience.”

While the sovereign credit rating is not the only predictor of exchange rates, instability and concern about a country's economy can lower both the credit rating and demand for the country's currency.

Reuters contributed to this report.