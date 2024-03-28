Unleash your networking potential: 5 tips for women by high-tech guru Hilla Bakshi

For women who want to learn how to network better, The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday evening brought Hilla Bakshi, founder of HaMeetupistiot, to offer five tips for top networking.

Bakshi is well known in the high-tech world and is sometimes called the “Beyonce of Israel’s high-tech ecosystem.”

She offered these tips at the Women Leaders Summit:

1 - Networking starts at the buffet.

2 - Put your phone in your pocket when you enter an event.

“Raise your faces, smile at the audience,” Bakshi said. “Lift your chin and look people in the eyes.”

3 - Give compliments.

To describe this tip, Bakshi used the Yiddish word “firgun” (pronounced feer-goon).

4 - Embrace the selfie.

The selfie is essential “so everyone will know you were at the event,” Bakshi added. Hilla Bakshi speaks at the Women Leaders Summit on March 28, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Finally, number five was about what you should wear.

5 - Dress sparkly.

“Always choose to wear something that people will remember you by,” Bakshi concluded.

The Women Leaders Summit is an event of The Jerusalem Post. This was its third year. The conference took place at Google for Startups in Tel Aviv. Advertisement

Learn more about the Women Leaders Summit.

Watch the summit.