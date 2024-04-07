Israeli companies move business offshore as war increases instability - Aman Group

Israeli IT company Aman Group has seen a spike in the number of companies requesting to use its offshore services and move at least some of their activity abroad during the war, according to company CEO and owner Ben Pasternak.

Aman offers offshore, hybrid offshore, and Israeli operation options. During the war, the company saw a 25 to 30% increase in requests for off-shoring at least some activity from their Israeli clients.

It makes sense that people don’t want to choose to use services based in countries with large amounts of instability, Pasternak said, explaining that this is true regardless of how they see a country. Even for a country you like or want to see succeed, if you worry about stability, you won’t want your central systems based there, he explained.

“People don’t buy from conflict zones,” he said. “This is a problem that is starting to have an effect that we can see becoming more and more significant,” he added.

Aman Group works with companies in a variety of fields including banks, credit companies, insurance companies, gaming companies, and many start-ups. WORKERS FROM the hi-tech sector protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

While Aman is encouraging and supportive of its employees who are in reserve duty, this absence of employees during the war is one of the issues that creates instability for clients, leading them to request to move operations to Aman’s offshore sites, Pasternak explained.

Judicial overhaul also caused issues