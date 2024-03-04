Israeli forces conduct one of largest Ramallah operations in overnight raid

Israeli forces operated for six hours in the Al Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah on Sunday night, one of the largest Israeli raids in the city in years.

During the raid, Israeli forces arrested two wanted individuals, interrogated several other suspects, and confiscated incendiary material published by Hamas, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A riot broke out during the raid, with Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers who responded by opening fire. A Border Police officer was lightly wounded on her leg during the riot and was evacuated to the hospital.

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the riot, according to Palestinian reports. An IDF K9 unit operates in Nablus, in the West Bank overnight. March 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Dees

Israeli forces also operated in Nablus on Sunday night, demolishing the apartment of one of the terrorists responsible for the terrorist attack in which Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee were murdered.

Throughout the West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 13 suspects, including in Nur Shams, Hebron, Deir Amar, and Tubas.

Since the beginning of the war, about 3,400 suspects have been arrested across the West Bank, including about 1,500 affiliated with Hamas.