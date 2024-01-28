Isaac Ben-Israel to get International Astronautical Federation prize

Israeli scientist Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel is set to be the first Israeli to be awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in recognition for his "outstanding contribution" to space science, the IAF announced Sunday.

Ben-Israel has long been a major player in Israel's space and cyber sectors. In the past, he served in the Israel Air Force and managed to head the Defense Ministry's Directorate for Defense Research and Development and Technological Infrastructure (MAFAT). This saw him make numerous contributions to Israel's defense sector, in particular in the realm of space.

His work was so extensive that he became a two-time recipient of the Israel Defense Prize.

Ben-Israel would also join the staff at Tel Aviv University upon his retirement from the IDF.

In addition, Ben-Israel was elected to Knesset as part of the Kadima Party in 2007 and would later help found Israel National Cyber Directorate.

Helping build up Israel's space sector

But Ben-Israel is arguably most famous for his contributions to Israel's space sector.

In 2005, he began his 17-year tenure as the second-ever chairman of the Israel Space Agency, taking over the post from Yuval Ne'eman. Under his chairmanship, the Israel Space Agency saw the development of microsatellite projects and the creation of SpacePharma, which helped study antibacterial substances in zero-gravity environments.

He also helped oversee Israel's joining of the Artemis Accords in 2022, as well as the launching of Israel's second-ever astronaut, Eytan Stibbe, into space as part of the Rakia mission.

He stepped down from the post in 2022 when he was replaced by Dan Blumberg.

The IAF, in particular, noted Ben-Israel's success in helping the Federation's growth over the years due to his active participation.

The Distinguished Service Award for 2024, equivalent to a lifetime achievement award, will be awarded to Ben-Israel in a celebratory ceremony that will be held at the Federation's "Spring Meetings" in Paris.