Amid war: KMS Lighthouse customer fears calmed by offshore capabilities, big cooperations

While KMS Lighthouse CEO Sagi Eliyahu has heard some concerns from customers about his company's ability to provide service in the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war, he says that after reassuring clients by telling them about his company's centers outside of Israel and his partnership with tech giant Microsoft, things are business-almost-as-usual for his firm.

The US is Eliyahu's company's primary market, and customers have had some concerns, worrying about the possible impacts of the war on services provided by Israel. Eliyahu says that once they understand that local KMS Lighthouse service providers are available to them and that their exposure to the war is minimal, these concerns are assuaged.

Another crucial part of being able to reassure customers and investors, as well as create positive noise about his company, is the partnership between KMS Lighthouse and Microsoft, Eliyahu explained.

"Large companies who buy [our] system want to know that there is a big partner behind the company," Eliyahu said explaining the importance of the cooperation.

The company, which has around 200 workers globally and specializes in managing knowledge, completed a roadshow with Microsoft across the US, Europe, and Israel last month, displaying the company's capabilities.

The partnership between the companies includes KMS Lighthouse's systems running on Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure and working with GPT-4. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Eliyahu also touched on reactions to the Israel-Hamas war by investors. From what he has seen, Israel still enjoys its reputation as a tech powerhouse, and he is still approached by dozens of investors. "What concerned investors more than the war was the judicial legislation, if you ask me," said Eliyahu.

Microsoft welcomed the cooperation

Microsoft also welcomed the cooperation. “Our collaboration with KMS Lighthouse, a leading company in knowledge management, exemplifies a successful journey.," said Director of Enterprise Commercial Digital Native Yossi Shakui.