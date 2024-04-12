Health effects of Iranian nuclear strike on Israel: Some key insights

The Iranian threat is becoming a reality: Tehran has declared that it will hit Israel within the next 48 hours. Israeli hackers have already threatened to disrupt Iran's cyber infrastructure tonight. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for all possible military scenarios, whether in the north or south. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, has been presented with several plans for striking Israel, including a missile attack on Haifa, targeting the missile facility in Dimona, or deploying medium-range cruise missiles.

However, the primary threat from Iran stems from its anticipated nuclear capability. According to reports, this capability could be finalized within months. Israel's allies have pledged protection, and the Israeli Home Front Command has not altered its guidelines. Still, the nuclear threat persists as a major concern regarding Iran.

An IDF spokesperson noted on Thursday that Israel is equipped with multiple defense layers against the Iranian threat, and although Iran is not expected to target civilian sites, the possibility of a nuclear attack is not far off.

What happens to the body after a nuclear attack?

When exposed to nuclear radiation, human body cells suffer damage to their genetic material, DNA. This damage can occur either directly, through the breaking of the DNA, or indirectly, through the creation of toxic free radicals that cause oxidative damage to the DNA. If the damage is limited to one of the two DNA strands, the cell can potentially repair itself. However, if both strands are damaged, the injury is severe, disrupting cell division, leading to the creation of defective cells, or causing the cell to self-destruct.

Radiation exposure can also trigger another process known as apoptosis, or programmed cell death. In this process, the cell "commits suicide" because the radiation triggers signals that accelerate DNA breakage, leading to the cell's rapid death.

The harmful effects of radiation exposure become evident when the level exceeds 1 Gray unit (GY). Lethal radiation occurs at levels above 10 Gy. Radiation exposure causes general bodily harm and specific damage to exposed skin, manifesting as blisters, redness, and skin ulcers. At lower radiation levels, these skin issues may appear within 12 to 20 days post-exposure, while at higher levels, skin damage and burns can occur within a few days. Over months to years following exposure, complications can arise in the small blood vessels due to damage to the vascular cells.

Initial symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Radioactive radiation also prompts a range of general symptoms. Initially, the affected individual may experience nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and dehydration. At radiation levels above 10 Gy, symptoms can manifest within five to fifteen minutes. At lower levels of 2 to 3 Gy, symptoms might not appear until 12 hours after exposure. The severity of symptoms is indicative of the victim's recovery prospects. Numerous and severe symptoms suggest exposure to a high and potentially lethal level of radiation.

The radiation impacts the blood system as well. White blood cells undergo apoptosis, and bone marrow cells are destroyed, ceasing the production of new blood cells. Over the following weeks, continued cell death leads to life-threatening internal bleeding and severe infections, potentially resulting in systemic failure and death.

The digestive system is also affected by radiation. The cells lining the digestive tract are destroyed, and without new cells from the bone marrow, ulcers can develop along the esophagus, stomach, and intestines. This leads to bacterial overgrowth, lethal infections, along with loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dehydration, weight loss, and bloody diarrhea.

In addition to these effects, radiation damages the brain and peripheral nervous system. Radiation levels above 30 Gy can cause death within a few days, and levels above 100 Gy can cause death within hours. The exact mechanism of death is not fully understood, but it involves significant general cellular damage and severe brain injury, resulting in bleeding, brain swelling, and brain destruction.

A few years ago, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a radiation treatment developed in Israel derived from the placentas of birthing women. This treatment enables the body to produce new, healthy blood cells in place of those damaged by nuclear radiation.

The innovative treatment, developed by Pluristem, a company based in Haifa, is known as PLX-R18. It is designed for the treatment of severe radiation injuries in the event of a nuclear attack. The research and development were conducted on animals, as clinical trials involving nuclear radiation on humans are prohibited. The experimental results demonstrated a significant improvement in the survival rates of animals treated with PLX-R18.

The treatment is made from the placentas of birthing women, which undergo a special process resulting in an injectable solution. This injection is administered into the muscle and must be given within 96 hours after exposure to nuclear radiation. It facilitates the production of new types of blood cells: leukocytes (white blood cells), erythrocytes (red blood cells that carry oxygen), and thrombocytes (platelets responsible for blood clotting).