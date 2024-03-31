Diaspora Jews contributed over NIS 5 billion to Israel since October 7, report finds

A report issued by Israel’s Diaspora Ministry mapped the flow of donations and manpower from the Jewish Diaspora during the Israel-Hamas operation.

The report tracked donations and support from the Jewish world from the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023 until February 2024.

The findings revealed that a total of NIS 5 billion ($1.41b.) and approximately 60,000 volunteers flowed into Israel, signaling the broad mobilization of Diaspora Jews in many dimensions, including financial activities and on the public diplomacy front.

JFNA raised half of the 5 billion, Israeli gov't report finds

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) raised approximately half the funds. Donations from independent federations were also raised, such as by the New York Federation, which contributed around $73 million and is ranked among the highest among North American donors.

Other large donation centers were the Chicago and Toronto federations, which raised $50m. each.Another method for collecting funds was through crowdfunding. The ministry found that approximately $91.5m. were raised by crowdfunding alone. Olim on the 64th Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flight pose with organization’s Co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer; and Director-General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Avichai Kahana. (credit: SHACHAR AZRAN, YONIT SCHILLER)

The report categorized the donations to understand which parts of Israeli society were assisted throughout the war. Medical and emergency services received a cumulative total of over $220m., around 18.19% of the total funds raised. Another substantial category was for civil activities in the evacuated Gaza Strip border communities, victims of terrorism, and bereaved families, which included contributions in the field of psychological assistance and care.

Other significant donation concerns were assisting Holocaust survivors and educational institutions and services.

Global activation to support Israel

Support for Israel came from across the globe, especially from North America and Western Europe, home to many of the world’s Jews outside of Israel.

Already in the earliest days of the war, countless Israelis volunteered to support civil initiatives, and delegations of foreign volunteers joined them. These volunteers assisted struggling farmers and the agricultural industry, residents evacuated to hotels, and IDF soldiers.

Other organizations and initiatives that saw a swell of support include Mosaic United, a joint venture of the Diaspora Ministry, and philanthropic groups that work to combat antisemitism.

Other organizations that brought Diaspora Jews and other foreigners to Israel include Masa, Sar-El, Hashomer Hachadash, Taglit, and Leket Israel, who volunteered in the Israeli agriculture and industry sectors, as well as assisted evacuees from the southern and northern peripheries.

Sar-El, an organization devoted to bringing volunteers to participate in a shortened IDF-style service, reported that within the first five months of the war, there was an uptick of six times the number of volunteers than before the war.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli presented the report in Sunday’s cabinet meeting, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made statements regarding the support. Alongside his enthusiasm for the contributions of Diaspora Jews, the prime minister reiterated the need to bolster Israel’s defense.

“The solidarity of Jews worldwide has moved us more than any financial contribution. The issue is the identification of Jews around the world with the State of Israel.”

“We tend to think of antisemitism as the result of ignorance, but it is not just ignorance but a real disease. The answer to antisemitism is first to ensure our ability to defend ourselves, and secondly, the importance of standing tall and proud. Our victory in the war is critical for the security of Jews around the world,” he noted.