Health Tech Valley: Sheba's ARC launches new 'city of health'

Sheba Medical Center is partnering with local municipalities to create Health Tech Valley - a center of health and tech that will include employment centers, housing, academia and more, on Sheba's campus.

The 110,000 meters squared campus is the joint collaboration of Sheba Medical Center's ARC digital innovation center, The City of Ramat Gan, Bar Ilan University and Migdal Insurance; and Microsoft is the leading technology partner. Mayo Clinic and Thomas Jefferson University are among the project's international partners.

"We see this as the city of health," said Prof Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Sheba Medical Center and Founder and Director of the hospital's ARC Innovation program, who said that he sees the project as an engine of growth for Israel's economy that will offer local employment and bring in foreign investment and companies.

"It's not just about working with the leading technologies that will reshape healthcare around the world, but it's also about creating this local community, and turning it into a very health-oriented environment," he added. The entrance to the Center for the Rehabilitation of War Casualties, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, Israel. (credit: Aaron Poris/The Media Line)

What industries will call the center home?

The center is to be home to startups and companies from multiple industries including biotech, AI, drug development, agriculture, and more, said a spokesperson for the project. Alongside housing and employment, the project will also include schools and old-age homes in its vicinity.

"The global research and knowledge center will bring an international standard of quality and innovation, creating significant and unique projects in the fields of medicine and science—all right here, in Ramat Gan," said Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen."

Construction on the project commenced at the end of April and is expected to conclude by the end of 2026.