Sheba Medical Center named as one of the top ten hospitals in the world, again

Sheba Medical Center was once again ranked among the ten best hospitals in the world. The American magazine Newsweek published the annual ranking of the world's best medical centers on Wednesday , placing Sheba in ninth place. In recent years, Sheba was ranked tenth in the magazine.

The magazine's ranking is carried out by the global data company Statista.

The best hospitals in the world are selected from among 2,400 hospitals in more than 30 countries, including the USA, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Australia and others. Sheba's position is next to leading hospitals in the world such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Toronto General, Charité in Germany, and others.

The selection process is based on achievements in the fields of research, medical treatment and innovation, on recommendations received in an international survey among 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health professionals, satisfaction surveys conducted among patients, and an index that weighs parameters of the quality and safety of treatment. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Prof. Yitshak Kreiss. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

An extraordinary achievement

"This is an extraordinary expression of confidence by the international community in the medical system in Israel," said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, director of the Sheba Medical Center: "I dedicate this achievement to the entire Israeli health system, whose strengths stood out even more during the test of war. This achievement is further evidence of the resilience of the health system, which continues to be as always an anchor for the State of Israel."

According to Kreiss, data on the treatment of the war wounded showed that survival after injury on the battlefield stood at over 98%, this combined with Sheba's expertise as a center specializing in integrated body-mind rehabilitation, placed the hospital at the top of the ranking.

"This is an extraordinary testimony to the fact that in these days when the State of Israel is being challenged in the international arena in many areas, the Israeli health system actually receives professional appreciation and sympathy in the world.

"This is a distilled moment of Israeli pride," greeted the country's president Isaac Herzog, "in this challenging time, Sheba has proven its professionalism and quality for the sixth time in a row. In many ways, this is a true expression of confidence in the entire Israeli health system, for which I thank from the bottom of my heart."