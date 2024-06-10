Virtual reality tour of Auschwitz available to New Yorkers this month

New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, from June 16, will host the exhibit Auschwitz, A Virtual Reality Tour.

The exhibit aims to utilize VR technology to allow museum-goers to experience a firsthand perspective of Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

Rabbi Yisrael Goldwasser, an internationally acclaimed speaker on the Holocaust, will narrate the Spirit of Triumph tour of the camp.

Participants will explore the landscapes and barracks of the camp, in which over a million people were killed.

“In view of the role that it played in the realization of the Nazi extermination plans, Auschwitz is known around the world as a symbol of genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany, and especially of the destruction of the Jews,” the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and museum said on their website. ARRIVALS AT Auschwitz platform, 1944: ‘How would I have protected my son Oren?’ (credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Reviewing the exhibit

“It is the most amazing footage that you will ever see. I don’t think if you go to Birkenau Auschwitz, alive in real-time, you [will] see what you see in this video, especially the narration and the different stories that are told” said Rabbi Eli J. Mansour, Rabbinic Leader at Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn, according to New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage.