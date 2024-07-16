Remember speed dial? WhatsApp's newest feature is just like it

Ah, the old days when you simply needed to dial a single number to call your wife, brother, or best friend.
WhatsApp's latest system update, thankfully, is a bit of a blast from the past.
Meta announced on Tuesday that you can find your priority people and groups at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats.
To add someone to your favorites
If you wish to add someone to your "favorites" on WhatsApp, all you need to do is:
1. From your chats screen, select the "favorites" filter and select your contacts or groups there.2. Click "add favorite" from the calls tab, selecting your contacts or groups.3. You can also manage your favorites by clicking Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites
This new feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.