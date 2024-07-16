Remember speed dial? WhatsApp's newest feature is just like it

Ah, the old days when you simply needed to dial a single number to call your wife, brother, or best friend.

WhatsApp's latest system update, thankfully, is a bit of a blast from the past.

Meta announced on Tuesday that you can find your priority people and groups at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats.

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

To add someone to your favorites

If you wish to add someone to your "favorites" on WhatsApp, all you need to do is:

1.⁠ ⁠From your chats screen, select the "favorites" filter and select your contacts or groups there. 2.⁠ ⁠Click "add favorite" from the calls tab, selecting your contacts or groups. 3.⁠ ⁠You can also manage your favorites by clicking Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites

This new feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.