Amid global turbulence, Shulamit Segal-Zlotsky is revolutionizing fundraising for NGOs

Shulamit (Shuli) Segal-Zlotsky is not your typical CEO. The founder and leader of Turbo Digital, the 28-year-old is a marketing meteor who carved a niche in the global crowdfunding space while simultaneously championing a vision for empowering other haredi (ultra-Orthodox) women.

Her groundbreaking marketing agency has been part of the industry for almost a decade, and in the past two years, it raised hundreds of millions of dollars for various organizations. With a keen eye for change and a comprehensive strategy, Segal-Zlotsky has stayed on top of every campaign, providing astonishing results.

Segal-Zlotsky’s journey into the world of digital marketing began early. “I actually started working at 14,” she recounted. “My parents were and are incredible and supportive, but I was a very high-energy child, so I went out to work.”

Her first job at telemarketing marked the beginning of her fast-paced career; a mere three years later, by the time she was 17, she had gained enough professional experience to teach. “I understood how a donor’s brain works,” she explained, “and became an expert regarding the process that makes a person want to donate – and once you pick up on it, it can be replicated time and time again.”

At 19, she embarked on her independent career, and next year marks her 10th anniversary in the industry. Setting her sights high from the start, her first client was ZAKA, Israel’s leading non-governmental rescue and recovery organization.

Reflecting on her journey, Segal-Zlotsky explained her company’s unique approach: “We are doing something very uncommon, taking local organizations and raising money for them around the world. Our crowdfunding campaigns operate internationally, in 14 languages, and we work with multiple associations and NGOs, including Christian and Muslim organizations.”

Each campaign, she emphasized, requires its unique approach. “There is no copy-paste here; each campaign requires its own solutions,” she said. “Even if we managed to collect $5 million in donations, nothing guarantees that we will be able to bring in another million unless we pull a new rabbit out of our hat.“It can be exhausting,” she added, “but it’s challenging and fun every time.”

Last year, we had a 98.7% success rate in reaching our targets, with an average of $1 million per campaign, Segal-Zlotsky noted. She and her team collaborate with a diverse range of organizations, inviting them to approach them as soon as they have a suitable activity.

From there, her team handles everything from scratch – developing a strategy, identifying target audiences, creating all necessary content, and managing translations into all relevant languages.This meticulous approach allows Turbo Digital to bring entirely new donors to the organizations they support.

“An organization that aims to collect a million dollars in donations can approach us with zero donors, and by the end of the campaign they’ll have 40,000 new ones. This is something most other digital offices do not do. This is what makes our job special. We have the ability to spread out and bring in new audiences,” Segal-Zlotsky said proudly. ONE OF the keys to Turbo Digital’s success lies in Segal-Zlotsky’s exceptional ability to understand and adapt to diverse audiences. With its campaigns in multiple languages, each requiring a unique approach, she discussed the importance of this adaptability, stating just how crucial it is to recognize that the focus should always be on the target audience, not on the company itself.

“There is a tendency to think that you know how a certain audience in a certain place might think or behave,” she explained. “But who said that’s the case? If you think you know the Brazilian audience, for example, who said you’re right? Put yourself and your preconceived notions aside.”

This understanding guarantees the tailoring of campaigns to resonate with each specific demographic, be it Christians, Muslims, Jews, or any other group. “A year ago,” she recalled, “I was set to meet up with a European client who belonged to an organization working on behalf of the Vatican.

Although I thought that I had some basic understanding, I still picked up the phone and spoke to a European friend of mine. She is extremely knowledgeable in this matter and took the time to explain exactly what I should wear, down to the smallest detail, and how I should present myself. I had to be 100% familiar with the code.”

Segal-Zlotsky said that understanding the nature of this work involves recognizing its intense highs and lows. She described the job as being “on steroids,” characterized by extreme fluctuations that can be both exhilarating and exhausting.

After nearly a decade in the industry, she has learned to manage these emotional ups and downs more effectively. However, there were times early in her career when the unpredictability of campaign results left her anxious, unable to sleep, and uncertain about the outcome.

She recalled waking up to find that a campaign had raised NIS 400,000 overnight, only to discover, after the initial adrenaline rush, that she had to quickly pivot and reinvent the strategies as the campaign progressed. This constant need for adaptation and the high-stakes environment contribute to the job’s high-adrenaline nature.“At first, my mood would sometimes spill over,” she said, “and I would bring the emotions and frustration home with me. Today, however, no matter what happens at work, I don’t let it accompany me throughout the day.” THE INTENSE nature of Segal-Zlotsky’s work was further amplified by the events of Oct. 7, which had a profound impact on the Israeli nonprofit sector. “After the initial shock,” she recounted, “the associations and organization had split into two groups. While some became helpless and froze entirely, others, after the initial shock, immediately stepped up and started working. Within a day, I had already received messages asking, ‘What can we do?’ and ‘How can we help?’”

The events of Oct. 7 revealed significant gaps in state response, exposing the limitations of government support in times of crisis. “If we look at what happened in the kibbutzim, we can see why the state failed its people. It was then that we saw both the citizens and the NGOs filling the gap that was left by the state.”Segal-Zlotsky understood the crucial role these organizations played in the immediate aftermath, from collecting food to helping evacuees or providing tactical gear.

However, the initial wave of donations was followed by a noticeable decline. “People fell in a loop, and the enthusiasm waned,” Segal-Zlotsky said. “This was the moment when nonprofit organizations had to take campaigns out of Israel and run them abroad. It’s challenging, but it’s essential for survival.”

Beyond her business achievements, Segal-Zlotsky has a far-reaching vision. One of her endeavors, as someone coming from inside the community, is empowering and uplifting Haredi women. “I employ mainly ultra-Orthodox women. People don’t know that in the haredi sector, women are the main breadwinners.

"I have workers who come into the office at 6 a.m. so that they can be on time to pick up their children in the afternoon. They have so many responsibilities, so many people that depend on them.” She believes in their incredible potential. “In my eyes, an ultra-Orthodox woman is a superwoman. They are the most efficient, responsible, and dedicated workers you can hire.

My vision is to give them a place where they can work as well as possible because their lives are already challenging, and they deserve all the respect in the world,” she asserted. Segal-Zlotsky’s ultimate goal is to support as many organizations as possible, believing that when associations benefit, so does the community and the world.“I believe that when an NGO benefits, the community benefits, and the world becomes a better place.

And it’s not a cliché; we saw it after Oct. 7. When an organization raises money and maintains stability, it can fill the gap where the government and authorities are not functioning. Our goal is to reach as many associations as possible globally. “I see myself as a conduit, trying to improve conditions for others and make life more equal,” she concluded.