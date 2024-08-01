Taiwan partners with Druze veterans in groundbreaking tech initiative after Majdal Shams tragedy

In a landmark collaboration, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv has announced a cooperative project with the Druze High-Tech Empowerment Center (DTEC) in Usfiya, aimed at integrating young Druze veterans into the innovation sector. This initiative comes in the wake of the tragic Hezbollah bombing in Majdal Shams that killed 12 children and teenagers last Saturday.

The Taiwan Mission has pledged over NIS 187,000 to fund this digital capacity-building program, marking the first-ever cooperation between the Druze community and the Taiwanese government. Taiwanese Representative in Israel, Yaping (Abby) Lee, emphasized that this partnership extends beyond financial support, symbolizing a strong message of solidarity and friendship in light of the Druze community's recent suffering. Kids walk on the site of an explosion, after children and teens were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket which Israel says was fired from Lebanon, near Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 30, 2024. (credit: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)

Founded by Koftan Halabi of the Druze Veterans Association, DTEC will offer a six-month training program to 40 young Druze veterans. The program includes classes and workshops focused on countering disinformation and enhancing public diplomacy. Participants will gain skills in media literacy, digital tools for monitoring public opinion, information analysis, and fact-checking to combat misinformation.

Empowering young Druze talents

Representative Lee expressed Taiwan's commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering young talents with essential skills for the modern age. She highlighted the involvement of Israeli entrepreneurs and leading technology companies, including Mr. Dov Moran and Taboola, who will offer mentorship and share their experiences with aspiring Druze innovators.

Taiwan's engagement in this initiative follows its significant contributions to rehabilitation efforts after the October 7 tragedy. The island nation has partnered with organizations such as Pitchon Lev, the Federation of Local Authorities, and Kibbutz Palmachim to provide emergency aid and marine psychological therapy.

In addition to the digital empowerment project, the Taiwan mission plans to connect Druze communities with Taiwanese indigenous youths. This effort aims to preserve cultural diversity and promote tribal tourism, further strengthening the bonds between the two communities.