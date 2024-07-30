AI skills essential in Israel’s high-tech sector amid war, survey reveals

A recent survey commissioned by Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv and TheMarker shed light on the evolving landscape of Israel’s high-tech industry amid the Israel-Hamas War, emphasizing the increasing importance of proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Presented at the annual Skills&Tech Conference, the second “Skills Index Survey” collected insights from 150 managers overseeing at least 25 employees across high-tech and other sectors between June 3-22. The results, rated on a 10-point relevancy scale, underscored that understanding AI is now the most crucial skill in the modern workplace.

Despite this emphasis, many managers reported limited accessibility to AI programs within their companies. High-tech managers rated the importance of AI at 5 out of 10, while managers from other sectors rated it at 3.1.

Enhancing AI skills topped the list of priorities for managers, with 55% of high-tech managers ranking it as their foremost priority, up from 35% last year. Non-high-tech managers also showed an increased focus on AI, with 48% considering it their top priority, up from 30% the previous year. Additionally, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, essential for effectively utilizing AI, were the second and third most valued skills among managers.

Prof. Ami Moyal, President of Afeka College, stated, “The need for basic skills such as critical and creative thinking remains a priority and even has gone up in terms of importance since last year. That is because those are the very skills needed to fully leverage AI tools.” He emphasized the importance of critical thinking, independent learning, and teamwork. SKETCH OF Afeka College of Engineering’s planned campus in Yad Eliyahu. (credit: Afeka College of Engineering)

The survey also highlighted the growing value of mental resilience among employees, a skill not listed among the 13 prominent soft skills in last year’s survey. This reflects the necessity for mental strength to navigate the current war and uncertainty. Many high-tech industry professionals are IDF reserve soldiers, demonstrating resilience by continuing to meet industry goals despite the crisis.

At the Skills&Tech Conference, Google Israel CEO Barak Regev praised the industry’s resilience, noting, “High-tech has been the engine of this economy for the past decade. It’s responsible for 53% of our exports, but only 10% of our workforce is part of this industry. Think about the possibilities if we increase that to 15 percent.” He acknowledged the sector's significant contribution to the economy and its potential for growth.

This year's survey, conducted with Rushinek Market Research Agency, examined 13 soft skills: mental fortitude, AI experience, leadership, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, communication skills, proactivity, motivation, creative thinking, multidisciplinary work ability, independence, independent learning, and problem-solving.

Afeka College's engineering goals

Afeka College’s initiative to commission the survey aligned with its mission to transform engineering education to better prepare students for the workforce. Since 2016, Afeka has focused on institutional change to equip students with essential skills. Prof. Moyal stressed the heightened importance of this mission due to the high-tech industry’s significance during the war. Despite over 42% of Afeka students serving in the Swords of Iron War, the college graduated over 700 engineers on time, ready to support Israel’s high-tech sector.

Prof. Moyal concluded, “With Israel’s high-tech industry as a pillar of economic stability and national security, especially during these critical times, the need for skilled engineers who can innovate and develop cutting-edge technologies with transformative impact has never been greater.”