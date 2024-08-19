El Al appoints veteran diplomat Michal Gerstleras new head of communications

El Al, Israel's national airline, has announced the appointment of Michal Gerstler as the new Head of Communications and Government Relations. Gerstler, 39, will be returning to Israel to take up her new role after a four-year diplomatic mission in the United States. With over two decades of experience in public relations, government communications, and strategic consulting, Gerstler is poised to bring a wealth of expertise to her new position.

Gerstler began her career in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, where she gained a solid foundation in military and governmental communications. Over the years, she transitioned into various key roles within the Israeli government, including spokesperson for the Coalition Chair, spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism, and Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the Knesset. Her work in these positions allowed her to develop a deep understanding of Israel’s political landscape, crisis management, and strategic communication.

In recent years, Gerstler's career took her to the United States, where she served as Chief of Staff for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations, as well as for the Israeli Ambassador to both the UN and the United States. During this period, she was responsible for managing the delegation's activities, coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and handling a variety of sensitive international issues. Her leadership in these roles demonstrated her ability to navigate complex diplomatic environments and manage high-stakes communications.

As she prepares to assume her role at El Al, Gerstler will be leveraging her extensive experience in regulatory and public policy, branding, and crisis management to strengthen the airline's communication strategies. Her appointment comes at a critical time for El Al, as the airline continues to navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic era while also seeking to enhance its global reputation and operational efficiency.

El Al’s VP of Marketing, Digital, and Communications, Nadav Hanin, expressed confidence in Gerstler’s ability to lead the company’s communications and government relations efforts. “Michal’s capabilities and professional experience will contribute to the company in all areas,” Hanin said. “Together with the team, she will lead the company to further achievements.”

Gerstler is expected to officially begin her new role in September, marking the start of a new chapter for El Al's communications and government relations strategy.