Serbia looks to reset ties with US, Israel with first Jewish FM Marko Djuric - interview

At a time of rampant antisemitism across much of Europe exacerbated by the war in Gaza, and with little fanfare, Serbia, a Balkan state of nearly seven million people and a minuscule Jewish population, appointed its first foreign minister of Jewish heritage in May.

Serbia, much like Israel, is a country that has traditionally sat at the crossroads of empires. It has a rich history that combines both East and West into something uniquely its own.

As the most populous country in the Western Balkans, its policy stance matters greatly for the overall stability of the region – one that has witnessed multiple American-led interventions in the 1990s and seen inroads made by Iran since the ’90s as well.

Without trumpeting the fact, the appointment of Marko Djuric – previously Serbia’s ambassador to Washington – to the esteemed role of foreign minister may be interpreted as a signal of a wider shift in the country’s foreign policy.

A diplomatic reset in US-Serbia relations

“Over the last decade, [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic and our government have recognized the overall importance of developing ever better relations with the US,” Foreign Minister Djuric told The Jerusalem Post in an email-based interview. “After decades in which our bilateral relationship was somewhat neglected, President Vucic is the first to recognize the potential and use the political authority he has gained in Serbia and on the international scene to initiate the process of resolving the thorniest issues that have plagued the US-Serbia relations for years, resulting in the expansion of our cooperation in numerous segments.” SERBIA’S THEN-PRIME MINISTER and current president, Aleksandar Vucic, stands under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust, during his visit to Yad Vashem in 2014. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

While still on good terms with Russia, China, and Iran, the government of President Vucic is exerting effort to reset relations with the US from the nadir experienced in the 1990s (when Serbia was part of the former Yugoslavia and ruled by dictator Slobodan Milosevic). Perhaps, not coincidentally, Djuric until May served as the Serbian ambassador in Washington – experience that makes him knowledgeable of US-Serbian relations dating back to 1881.

Several highlights that Djuric pointed out to the Post included World War II’s Operation Halyard, the largest rescue of American airmen in US history, and president Woodrow Wilson ordering the flying of the Serbian flag from the White House during World War I. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Chetnik partisans rescuing over 500 American and Allied airmen behind enemy lines as part of Operation Halyard and helping them return home. In 1918, the Serbian flag was the first foreign flag to fly over the White House and all public institutions in Washington, DC, as a gesture of solidarity with the Serbian people due to the tremendous casualties they suffered as part of the Allied cause in the First World War.

“Strong relations between Serbia and the US contribute to our country’s global image and stability,” said Djuric. “A politically and economically strong Serbia [also] means a stable Western Balkans region.”

A reset in Israel-Serbia relations

In parallel with these efforts to rekindle the US-Serbia relationship, the Serbian government is implementing a reset in relations with Israel – which reached a low with Israel’s recognition of Kosovo’s independence in 2020.

Israeli recognition of Kosovo's independence came as part of the Washington Agreement between Kosovo and Serbia negotiated by the Trump administration. That deal led to Kosovo's establishing the first embassy of a Muslim nation in Jerusalem and was also supposed to lead to Serbia moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel's capital, something that never came to pass.

However, last October, Serbia appointed an ambassador in Tel Aviv after having left the position vacant for close to three years, showing symbolically its openness to renewed dialogue and cooperation with Israeli counterparts.

In terms of what Serbia would like to receive from improved bilateral ties with Israel, the minister highlighted the opportunity for expanded economic cooperation between the two countries in areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture and the pharmaceutical industry. Serbia is also eager to facilitate greater travel between Serbia and Israel to encourage tourism and people-to-people contacts.

On the diplomatic front, Djuric made clear that Serbia wishes to proceed with improving relations with Israel despite differences over the status of Kosovo. However, it has not lost hope that Israel would support Serbia’s efforts to protect the rights of the Kosovo Serb minority.

“In multilateral fora, we would appreciate Israeli support in efforts to protect the rights of the Serbian people in our southern province [Kosovo and Metohija], which are under continuous intense pressure from the regime in Pristina for years now,” Djuric told the Post.

It’s also no accident that Serbia’s upgrading of relations with Israel comes at a time when it is seeking to repair ties with the US.

“Serbia maintains an independent foreign policy, valuing its relationships with international partners, including both the US and Israel,” Djuric stated. “There’s no doubt that our strong ties with the US positively influence our engagement with Israel, which is rooted in a long history of bilateral cooperation and mutual respect. Like the US, we see Israel as an important global partner and strive to foster positive relations based on mutual respect, shared interests, and common roots in Judeo-Christian civilization.”

Selling weapons and advocating for peace

On a practical level, Serbia has gone much further than just symbolism and diplomatic appointments. Since October 7, both state-owned and privately-owned weapons suppliers have sent shipments of weapons and ammunition to the Jewish state, according to an article published in Balkan Insight. The article’s claims are based on financial records from Serbian arms manufacturers and traders and open-source data regarding cargo flights from Serbia to Israeli military bases.

Djuric declined to comment to the Post regarding these weapons shipments and whether they represent official state policy. Instead, Djuric noted that Serbia wishes for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Serbia will always call for a stop to violence and an end to human suffering, as well as support a peaceful, negotiated resolution, mutually agreed upon by all parties involved,” said Djuric. “This goes for any global issue, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Indeed, when pressed on the point of Serbian government and public opinion regarding the Gaza war, the foreign minister made clear that the Serbian government and people both view a negotiated solution to the conflict as the preferred solution.

“Serbia will always support peaceful resolutions, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and strive to maintain diplomatic relations with both Israel and Palestine, as we wish that both nations come together and put a stop to violence,” the foreign minister said.

Serbia as peacekeeper

The minister’s statement may sound like Serbia is trying to have its cake and eat it, too, when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, it reflects a broader effort to brand Serbia as a promoter of world peace that applies beyond the confines of the Middle East.

In July, Djuric attended a dinner hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington. The Serbian foreign minister’s attendance was somewhat unusual and noteworthy, as Serbia is not a NATO member, and in fact many in Serbia hold bitter memories of NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999.

“Our presence there... signified that we want to speak and be heard about our position as a constructive international actor, about our strategies and priorities, and about our contribution – by far the highest in Southeastern Europe and among the highest in Europe – to regional and global peace, security, and stability through our participation in UN and EU peacekeeping missions around the world,” Djuric explained to the Post. According to the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Serbia currently participates in four EU multinational operations and in four UN peacekeeping missions.

Serbia as a beacon of tolerance

Also, unlike the images of internecine conflict in the war-torn Yugoslavia of the 1990s seen across Western media, the image of Serbia promoted by the foreign minister during the interview is one of a country that has a history of tolerance toward its minorities.

“Generally speaking, my country has a long history of multiculturalism and diversity, as we consider our minorities and ethnic communities [to be] our national treasures,” said Djuric. “Additionally, all major faith groups are present in our population, and many citizens come from mixed ethnic and religious backgrounds. Even several ministers in our new government are representatives of national minorities.”

When pressed further, Djuric exclaimed that the protection of the rights and freedoms of national minorities is one of the declared priorities of the Vucic government, as witnessed by various legislative initiatives.

“Serbia has always been a multicultural and a multireligious nation,” said Djuric. “We have always been committed to nurturing national identity, culture, and language of all national minorities living in Serbia.”

For Djuric, his appointment stands as a testament to the tolerance of the Serbian government and Serbian society.

“At a time when antisemitism is regrettably on the rise in parts of Europe, I believe that my appointment sends an additional message that Serbia stands firmly against antisemitism and values the contributions of all its citizens, regardless of their ethnic background,” the foreign minister told the Post. “The relations between Jews and Serbs stretch back for decades and we have historically looked upon the Jews as our brothers and sisters in suffering. We share with Jews, and especially Israelis, a keen understanding of the dangers posed by radical ideologies and terrorism.”

Belgrade’s reaction to the Israeli Embassy terror attack

In fact, the terrorist attack by a Serbian Islamist on the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade this July drew a strong response from the Vucic government. The authorities put the entire country on red alert – the highest level of preparedness for terrorist attacks – and quickly arrested multiple people believed to have contributed to what was eventually determined to be a lone-wolf attack.

“Our country was and will remain peaceful, stable, and prosperous, and interfaith harmony will continue to adorn our society,” Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said at the time in a comment quoted by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

More generally, the foreign minister believes Serbia has the issue of terrorism under control.

“The Serbian government takes the threat of terrorism very seriously and has implemented robust measures to combat it,” said Djuric. “This includes enhanced security protocols, intelligence sharing with international partners, and community outreach programs to prevent radicalization.”

He added, “We are committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens, including the Serbian Jewish community, from both local and foreign threats. Unlike some parts of Western Europe, today’s Serbia is a friendly and safe place for tourists from all over the world, including those from Israel.”

Learning from Jewish experience and wisdom

When asked to describe the impact of his Jewish heritage inherited from his maternal grandmother, Djuric emphasized the commonalities between his ethnic Serb and Jewish backgrounds.

“Both my Serb heritage and my Jewish heritage have undoubtedly shaped my values, instilling in me a deep respect for democracy, a commitment to justice, and a strong sense of community and solidarity in the defense of national sovereignty and national security,” Djuric told the Post. “My personal experiences, including having relatives affected by conflict and my family’s historical ties to Israel, reinforce my dedication to human rights and international diplomacy.”

Djuric, in fact, spent several years in Israel as a young child during the early 1990s and considers the experience a formative one.

“The time I spent in Israel as a child shall always have a special place in my heart,” said Djuric. “The pioneering spirit of a young nation, torn after centuries of hardships, has been an inspiration and a guiding light in my growing-up years. I have always admired the endurance of the Jewish nation, their devotion to preserving their identity and language, and the spirit of love and community of people brought together by unique culture, history, and incredible suffering as a result of centuries-long persecution.”

Djuric quoted in Hebrew what he describes as an old Jewish proverb and that translates in English to “You are only confined by the walls you build yourself.”

He explained, “[The meaning is] that the world is your oyster and that the sea of opportunities lying ahead are yours to be taken, while it’s completely up to you whether you’ll miss them or use them in the best possible way for yourself and the people around you.”