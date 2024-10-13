Optimus: A look into Tesla's new humanoid robot

This week, Tesla once again surprised the tech world when its humanoid robot "Optimus" flirted with the crowd during the unveiling of the company's robo-van.

The robots astonished the audience by not only wandering among the attendees but also speaking with a human-like accent, using modern slang, and incorporating verbal pauses as if they were a normal part of our daily lives.

Tesla appears to not just building robots to perform tasks, but creating characters that sound as human as possible.

While the robots mingling with the crowd were actors, they demonstrated, according to the company, the potential capabilities of the robots that will soon be marketed.

During the event, Optimus emerged from a warehouse and moved into the crowd, showcasing its ability to perform daily tasks like picking up a package from the porch or watering plants. Alongside this was the unveiling of the new robovan.

"Optimus will walk among you," said Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. "You’ll be able to approach them, and they’ll be able to offer you a drink."

Musk promised that these robots could "do everything," including taking the dog for a walk, babysitting, and even mowing the lawn.

And the price? Musk mentioned that the robot would cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

Interacting with people

But it's not just about practical capabilities—Optimus definitely knows how to make "noise."

After the presentation, videos surfaced showing the robots interacting with guests, chatting around tables, and playing party games. One of the robots even played rock-paper-scissors with visitors and handed out small gift bags. The highlight came when several robots were seen dancing inside a gazebo, adding to the excitement of the event.

However, it should be noted that the robots seen in the videos were actors, merely demonstrating the potential future capabilities of the robots, and were not performing the actions autonomously.

Tesla first revealed the plans for the humanoid robot Optimus in 2021, but at the time, it was widely viewed as a joke when a person in a robot costume danced on stage.

A year later, in 2022, Tesla unveiled a primitive prototype that cautiously walked across the stage. Since then, Optimus has undergone significant improvements, and the current model is lighter and faster, with abilities that bring it closer to functioning alongside humans in daily life.

Musk presented Optimus not just as a robot that will simplify everyday tasks but as a technology that will change the world. According to him, "This will be the biggest revolution of any kind," and he predicts that in the future when millions of units are produced, it will significantly boost the global economy.

Musk went as far as to claim that the robots can "end poverty" due to the enormous benefits they could potentially bring to improving labor productivity.

The current development status indicates that Optimus is already in advanced stages. According to Musk's statements in April 2024, the robot is expected to begin performing "useful" tasks by the end of this year and could be available to the external market as early as the end of 2025. This means that Tesla's robots may soon become an integral part of the daily lives of many people.

As mentioned, Musk estimates that in the long term, the price will range between $20,000 and $30,000. At such a price, the robot could be accessible to a wide range of both private and business customers. Initially, its primary uses may focus on basic tasks such as cleaning, security, or home assistance. However, over time, the robot may also be integrated into more complex fields, such as medical assistance or education.

The future Tesla showcased at the recent event is not solely about technology but also about how this technology will blend into daily life. Humanoid robots, like Optimus, are not just performing practical tasks; Tesla has also invested equally in how they look and sound. The goal is to create robots that feel natural in their interactions with humans, speaking with accents close to human speech, incorporating natural pauses, and using slang that sounds like something we might say.

If Tesla succeeds in seamlessly integrating Optimus into everyday life, we may be on the brink of a new era where robots not only perform tasks but also become embedded in human society in ways we have never seen before.