WhatsApp rolls out message drafts to save unsent messages

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Message Drafts,” designed to help users save unsent messages. This update eliminates the concern of losing incomplete messages, as any unfinished text is automatically saved as a draft.

The feature integrates smoothly into the app. When users begin typing a message and leave the chat before sending it, WhatsApp marks the conversation with a green “Draft” label in the chat list. The draft preview and label make it easier for users to identify and complete their messages. Chats with drafts are also moved to the top of the chat list for convenience.

This addition aligns WhatsApp with competitors such as Telegram and Google Messages, which have offered similar capabilities. Although this is a relatively small update, it significantly enhances the user experience by reducing the chance of losing or forgetting unfinished messages.

WhatsApp has also introduced other improvements recently. A notable new feature is “Custom Lists,” which enables users to organize chats under tags like “Work,” “Friends,” or “Family.” These personalized tags provide greater customization and organizational options.

Looking forward, WhatsApp is developing a feature that could transform user interactions with the app. The upcoming update will allow users to create usernames instead of relying solely on phone numbers. This functionality would enable account access across devices without needing a phone nearby. While still in development, it is expected to include synchronization tools for consistent contact lists across platforms. WhatsApp (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

More control over privacy

Another enhancement focuses on privacy settings. Users now have greater control over who can view their profile photo, “last seen” status and other personal details. These options can be customized for specific groups or individual contacts. Additionally, WhatsApp has added features to lock chats with passcodes or biometric authentication for extra security.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to improve its app by focusing on convenience, organization, and privacy, keeping pace with its competitors.