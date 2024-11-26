Tech Mission investor: Israel offers a ‘Better pick at lower valuations of better companies’

Colby Cox is used to missions. While serving in the US Air Force, he was involved in various missions across the Middle East. So it wasn't too big a leap for Cox, now a computer science student at Columbia University and a venture scout at Legendary Ventures, to join the Israel Tech Mission, a trip meant to bring entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders to Israel.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

"It's a duality," Cox told The Media Line. "You want to continue the spirit of innovation, and you want to lead as normal a life as possible. Israel's fighting a war on seven different fronts, and it's a complex set of issues going on, but it gives me hope and inspiration to see people trying to lead as normal lives as they possibly can."

This month's mission was the third of its kind, following earlier trips in December 2023 and March 2024. David Siegel, who founded Israel Tech Mission, told TML that bringing business and tech leaders to Israel has become increasingly difficult as the war drags on.

"I also thought it would be a lot easier to bring tech executives to Israel six months, a year, a year and a half a year after October 7. And this past trip was the hardest time for bringing people to Israel," he said.

Siegel noted that his own son recently finished his military training and deployed to Gaza. "I thought that when he finally came out of his training, we would be out of the war," he said. Pascaline Servan-Schreiber, chair of University of the People, shows other Israel Tech Mission participants the book Passions, tome 2: Les Fossoyeurs, written by her relative, Jean-Jacques Servan-Schreiber, found on a shelf in the late President Shimon Peres’ office at the Peres Center in Tel Aviv. (credit: DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE)

Some attendees had to take as many as three flights due to fewer airlines flying to Israel. Air travel costs were high, with Siegel noting that some paid $6,000 to $7,000 for their flights. "That's a commitment," he said.

Six new initiatives

So far, 110 tech executives have visited Israel through the three missions. Siegel said his goal for the project is to promote Israel's tech industry.

"Over $3 million have gone into Israeli startups, into VCs, as a direct result of the mission," he said. "There are numerous startups that have contacted me, they've told me that if the mission hadn't happened, then they would be out of business today."

Siegel said that Israel Tech Mission has six additional missions already planned, including ones focusing on women in tech, fintech, and robotics. Advertisement

Among those participants is Simon Brief, business lead at Google Cloud from New York City's Upper West Side. Having visited Israel over 10 times, Brief felt a compelling need to return following the events of October 7, 2023. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"I've wanted to come to Israel since October 7 and show my support," Brief shared. "For me, this felt like a great way to do it—not just by showing up here, but then to try and develop some relationships with people that are trying to make a difference in the world, be inspired, and dig in and figure out what I can do."

During his visit, Brief was profoundly moved by the resilience and dedication of the Israeli people. "I see the dedication of the people here, how connected they are to this place," he observed. "I see their love and insistence in growing here. And underneath a lot of the pain, I see that the people that have the biggest visions here want peace—even though they're willing to say that's step 1,000 in the process. And that inspires me to want to be a part of what's going on here."

An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Brief is acutely aware of the rise in anti-Semitism following recent events, noting that his alma mater has not been immune. Reflecting on this, he said, "It hurts that a lot of the values that I think make America great and Israel great are minimized and not strengthened in the way that they should be … for the future of humanity."

He emphasized the importance of fostering core values and nuanced understanding, especially among younger generations who may be misinformed. "We need to think of ways to help people understand and grow in their core values that are going to contribute to this world and move it forward as much as possible," Brief stated. "If universities aren't going to be the place that drives people's values forward … then there are going to have to be other forums and other contexts for those students and for those people to learn."

One of his key takeaways from the trip is the impact of personal connections in bridging divides. "If I've learned anything from this trip, it's that one-to-one relationships can help drive that," he noted. "That's something that's top of mind for me in terms of trying to make an impact."

Angel investor Nathan Low, the managing director of Silan Ventures, has visited Israel 60 or 70 times, reflecting his deep connection with the nation's tech landscape. Despite the recent war and economic uncertainties, he remains bullish on Israeli startups, seeing unique opportunities that others might overlook.

"Because other people aren't coming, we 44 people here on this trip have our pick of the Israeli companies," he explained. "There are 9,000 companies here. Some of them are extraordinary. We get to meet the extraordinary ones. And there's nobody competing with us for our checks."

When asked about the war's impact on Israel's economy and investor perceptions, Low saw a silver lining. "Unlike Silicon Valley, unlike New York, unlike other places in the world, one is able to have a better pick at lower valuations of better companies because we are not competing with other investors for these same companies and opportunities," he noted.

He believes this advantageous position may not last forever. "It's persisting during the war. It'll persist for a little bit longer," Low predicted. "When this cohort of companies starts to outperform three and four years from now … more money will flow here."

Addressing concerns about Israel's international standing due to the war, Low quoted Yogi Berra: "One should never predict things, especially about the future." He emphasized that Israeli companies continue to achieve global success because of their superior technology and value. "People that run companies and R&D departments just want the best platform. …They want the best for their patients, for their clients, for their customers, for their employees," he said.

With over 100 Israeli companies in his investment portfolio and his frequent visits—even four trips since the war started—Low's commitment is unwavering. "I'm coming back in two months, and I just love meeting passionate founders who want to change the world for a better world," he shared.

Just before the war began, Low encountered a groundbreaking company at Google for Startups in Israel, a program that helps aspiring entrepreneurs launch new projects. The company, called Leo AI, is revolutionizing mechanical design by automating 80% of the tedious processes involved in creating products like cars, planes, and coffee makers. Remarkably, the company expanded from 800 to 18,000 customers during the war, even while employees weren't in the office. "It's a self-service platform for automated design," Low said. "It's a large mechanical model as opposed to a large language model."

This month's tour included a stop at the Tel Aviv branch of Google for Startups to meet with LEO AI co-founder and CEO Maor.

Since October 8, 2023, Maor has been serving on and off—several hundred days altogether—as a reservist in the Israeli army. "In parallel, I'm trying to keep our startup up and running." Despite military challenges, he remains committed to Leo, expressing gratitude for the support that enables him to manage both roles. "Thank God and thank our people and fantastic partners and employees," he said.

Leo AI pioneers the integration of artificial intelligence into the engineering design process. As the world's first AI engineering design assistant, the platform accelerates the journey from concept to product.

"We're creating the world's first AI engineering design assistant," Maor explained. "Our vision is to turn ideas into products faster than ever by streamlining the entire process of product design." The platform's significant growth underscores its impact across various industries. Maor clarified that the applications are not only security-related but "for medical devices as well as defense, as well as agricultural machines."

Maor pitched Leo AI to the tech mission, not necessarily seeking funding but to express gratitude and foster connections. "Frankly speaking, I'm not looking for anything," he admitted. He came "to thank the people that came all the way from the States to visit Israel in one of the hardest times that we've ever known. To meet them, for me, it's seeing Zionism in 3D."

Maor's accomplishments are rooted in a robust academic background and notable professional experiences. He completed his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, specializing in mechanical engineering. "My research was about nonlinear dynamics, scale theory, and artificial intelligence applications," he detailed. "It was in the framework of the Brakim program," an elite IDF initiative designed to develop advanced mechanical engineers. Following his education, he worked in the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and then transitioned into artificial intelligence within an Israeli intelligence agency. His pursuit of knowledge led him abroad on a Fulbright scholarship for postdoctoral training at MIT.

Some of Israel's leading tech, business, and media stars addressed the Israel Tech Mission, including Chemi Peres, co-founder and partner of Pitango VC. Danna Azrieli, chair of the Azrieli Group Board of Directors, Avi Issacharoff, creator of the TV series Fauda, and Eylon Levy, a former Israeli government spokesperson.

Not all participants in the mission were newcomers to Israel. Jay Hakami, president and CEO of Sky IT Group, was born in Israel and served in the Israeli military in both Gaza and Lebanon.

"I'm no stranger to Israel. I come here every year with friends and family. The change that I've seen since October 7 obviously rattled every inch of my body," Hakami told TML.

Hakami's company, which is based in New York, collects data from retailers around the world to provide insights for brands.

"I think it's very important for people like me, Jews or non-Jews, to state the facts, to show others what's really going on, to talk about the history, which I think a lot of youngsters are misunderstanding or not really into," Hakami said. "At least have the conversation and make them think."

Lisa Schneider, a principal at the Cuesta Partners tech consulting firm, was inspired by the trip to gain tools to advocate for Israel.

"I think all of the ammunition that those of us who want to advocate for Israel, all of the ammunition that we can get to keep having those conversations, backed by facts, and really understanding the situation on the ground," she told TML. "And saying, I was there, I've talked to people, I've seen this—that's really powerful."

Jay Hass, general partner and CFO of the AlleyCorp venture capital fund, said that the visit, his first to Israel, exceeded his expectations.

"I spent an hour at the Air Force base talking with two 21-year-old Air Force pilots. By the end of the hour, I put my arm around them, and they put their arm around me, and we said that we were brothers," he told TML. "That experience I'll never forget for the rest of my life, meeting those two wonderful and incredibly impressive 21-year-olds."

A packed day ended with VC speed dating at a hip local restaurant.

"You have to spend weeks and months with each VC, and they're not sure," Steve Brotman, founder and managing partner of Alpha Partners, told TML. "Here in Tel Aviv, it's just been instantly appreciated that we came."

Brotman predicted that 10% to 25% of the global GDP will migrate to tech as a result of advancements in AI. "That's $10 trillion to $20 trillion that's up in the air, and Israel is well suited to be part of that," he said. "I know I made the right decision to come, but it really reinforced the fact that Israel is a leader in technology."

The Israel Tech Mission, now established as a nonprofit organization, continues to grow in scope and influence. Siegel, chairman and founder of the organization, shared that about 60% of the funding comes from donations made by past participants—a testament to the profound experiences they've had and their desire for others to share in them.

With an initial investment of approximately $100,000, the Israel Tech Mission has facilitated over $3 million in investments into Israeli startups and venture capital firms. "That's a pretty good ROI, and most investors look for ROI," Siegel noted.