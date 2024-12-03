Moses Shop to open three new branches with NIS 2.3 million investment

The Moses Shop burger chain, part of the BBB Group, will expand with three new branches set to open in the coming months.

The total investment for the expansion is approximately NIS 2.3 million, with each branch costing around NIS 750,000 to establish. The new locations will open in Kiryat Ata, Hadera, and Be’er Ya’akov.

These branches will be run by franchisees, following the brand’s model of offering a concise, high-quality menu for on-site dining and delivery and self-pickup services.

The first branch is expected to open in early January at the Sha’ar HaTzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata Junction. Spanning 80 square meters, it will also feature a central seating area of 65 square meters in the heart of the mall.

In Hadera, a second branch will open at the Center Park shopping area, occupying 90 square meters with an outdoor seating area in front of the shopping center. It will serve the city’s residents and surrounding communities.

The third branch is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025 at the Tzamrot BaMoshava commercial center in Be’er Ya’akov. It will also cover approximately 90 square meters. The Moses Shop burger chain, will expand with three new branches set to open in the coming months. (credit: Courtesy)

Opening new branches amid conflict

Ahava Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group, commented on the expansion, “While many restaurants and chains nationwide struggle to stay afloat amidst the ongoing conflict, we’ve chosen to go against the tide and open three new restaurants. Moses Shop’s development strategy resonates with Israeli consumers seeking fresh, high-quality burgers through quick and hot delivery services to their homes or offices. The brand continues to surprise and delight each time.”

Turgeman also highlighted the importance of meticulous economic management and branding to the chain’s success, adding that more branches are expected to open later this year.

Moses Shop operates 13 branches across Israel, including the recently launched Moses Air restaurant in Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport. Advertisement

The chain's locations typically span 80–100 square meters, offering 30–55 seats alongside takeaway and delivery services. Its menu features signature dishes from the Moses chain and new items specially developed for Moses Shop by the BBB Group’s culinary team.