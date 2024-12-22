Behind the scenes: How El Al mobilized to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam

In the early hours of November 8, 2024, El Al Airlines, Israel’s national carrier, received an urgent call from the Prime Minister’s Office. Israeli fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv, targeted in violent attacks in Amsterdam after a UEFA Europa League match against Ajax, needed immediate evacuation. What followed was a testament to El Al’s deep commitment to Israel and its people—a behind-the-scenes operation unlike any other.

At 5 a.m. that Friday, Michal Gerstler, El Al’s head of communications, learned of the dire situation. “We were told there was a pogrom in Amsterdam. Maccabi Tel Aviv fans had been attacked, and it was our responsibility to bring them home,” Gerstler shared during The Jerusalem Post Summit in Miami, Florida.

Despite Shabbat being only hours away—a time when El Al traditionally halts operations—the decision was clear. “This was not just another request. It was a mission,” Gerstler explained. Approval from Israel’s Chief Rabbi was secured, allowing the airline to conduct the unprecedented Shabbat flights.

El Al mobilized six aircrafts to Amsterdam, sending them on rescue missions fully funded by the airline, amounting to millions of shekels. “We made these flights free of charge for the passengers,” Gerstler revealed. To ensure the well-being of the evacuated fans, the planes carried teams of paramedics.

The flights themselves were emotional. “The crew and passengers sang psalms together. It was incredibly moving, symbolizing the solidarity between El Al and the people of Israel,” Gerstler said. Michal Gerstler, El Al’s head of communications at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit 2024. (credit: Elliot La-Mer/DEMAGIC)

Going above and beyond

This operation was not the first extraordinary effort El Al has undertaken since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2024. When foreign airlines ceased operations in Israel, El Al became the nation’s lifeline, facilitating the return of thousands of Israelis stranded worldwide.

“We knew this was our moment to act. Soldiers, reservists, and tourists all called us, desperate to get home,” Gerstler recounted. Planes operated at full capacity—even allowing passengers to sit on the floors and aisles in extreme cases. “It was chaotic, but we prioritized safety and speed. Everyone got home.”

El Al’s commitment extended beyond passenger transport. The airline has flown substantial cargo loads of military and medical supplies and has supported diplomatic missions. “We’ve worked closely with the Hostages Family Forum, ensuring families can attend critical meetings, like those at the UN, to advocate for their loved ones,” Gerstler added.

For El Al, this isn't just about business—it's about identity. "We're more than an airline. We're a lifeline for Israel and the Jewish world," Gerstler said. "It's not just our responsibility. It's our privilege."

The Amsterdam pogrom has also entered the legal arena, with trials underway for individuals accused of attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. “Some of the same victims we flew home are now returning to testify, showing the resilience of the Israeli people,” Gerstler noted. El Al, once again, is providing transport to ensure their voices are heard.