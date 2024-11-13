The pogrom in Amsterdam should be a wake-up call for the Western world - opinion

Europe once vowed, “Never Again.” Yet last week, we watched as Jews were once again hunted down in Amsterdam on those very same streets the Nazis stepped on.

Many of us are still shaken by the brutal scenes that unfolded in the Netherlands over the weekend. Similar to the Supernova music festival tragedy, what was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into a pogrom.

We already knew that antisemitism was a problem; after the horrors Hamas unleashed on October 7, we understood that there were still people in this world who feel disturbingly free to slaughter Jews in the most barbaric ways, even recording their acts of cruelty with pride for all to see.

However, it’s even more shocking to witness the savagery of these antisemitic jihadists in action. The attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, meticulously planned and targeting those they presumed were Jewish, played out openly on the streets of Amsterdam as if the attackers feared no consequence.

They beat Israeli soccer fans with poles, stabbed them, rammed into them with cars, and even threw grenades (reports indicate they attempted to use grenades against Israelis hiding in a basement). Some Israelis had to jump into the river to escape the violence. A woman wrapped in an Israel flag stands outside the place where mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema attends a press conference following the violence targeting fans of an Israeli soccer team, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

We watched footage of mobs kicking Jewish women, and several eyewitnesses described Israeli fathers, clutching their children, desperately fleeing the attackers, pounding on the doors of locked hotels for refuge. Videos show attackers storming hotels in search of Jews and burning Israeli flags snatched from fans. They forced Jews to chant “Free Palestine” under the threat of violence or while huddled in the river, terrified for their lives.

It was nothing short of a pogrom.

Testimonies of the victims include: “Fifty Arabs were waiting for us with knives and clubs” and “They ran over me and pulled a knife on me.”

Some terror apologists, including former MSNBC commentator Mehdi Hasan, tried to whitewash the attacks by claiming they were simply a reaction to a few Israeli fans who allegedly stole Palestinian flags and chanted racist slurs before the match.

But if Mehdi and the pro-Hamas brigade want to play that card, let's count:

How many times have supporters on their side stolen and burned Israeli flags? How many rallies have they held to glorify terrorism, chant racist slurs, and openly call for the genocide of our people?

I will never defend hateful rhetoric from Israelis, but in what world does that excuse or justify brutal attacks on random soccer fans?

Attack in Amsterdam was pre-planned

In any case, this narrative is utterly false. The attackers coordinated the assault through Telegram. Israel gave advance warning of its imminence to the Dutch police.

Reports indicated that posters appeared around Amsterdam calling people to arms, and even Uber drivers posted the locations of hotels where Israelis were staying. In one WhatsApp group, a driver reportedly encouraged followers to “hang a Palestinian flag; they’ll come like dogs.” On social media, extremists called for a “Jewish hunt” and a “direct clash with the enemy.”

This violence had nothing to do with unruly fans.

A common sentiment we hear from Israeli victims is, “The police abandoned us.”

A friend who narrowly escaped told me the Dutch police “gave us up like prey to groups of Arabs – Moroccan, Turkish, Iranian, and Belgian Arabs – spread around town in packs of 20, lying in wait at different corners to attack small groups of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.”

Yes. Europe has abandoned the Jews again. Even King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands admitted, “We failed the Jewish community during World War II, and last night, we failed again.”

This painful reminder of antisemitism only reinforces why Jews need a state of their own – because, tragically, we cannot rely on others. Israel’s swift response to rescue its citizens in Amsterdam underscores just how essential our state is in protecting us from those who wish us harm.

But the lesson here goes beyond antisemitism. This should be a wake-up call for the West.

Europe is failing to control Islamic fundamentalism within its borders, and countries such as the United States, the UK, and Canada are following suit. When you ignore hateful rallies in major cities such as New York, Toronto, and London, when you permit Hamas supporters to display terror-group flags and glorify them in the name of “resistance” or “globalizing the Intifada,” don’t be surprised when violence reaches your doorstep.

Heed this warning: Islamic fundamentalists may start with the Jews, but they won’t stop there.

The writer is the co-founder and CEO of Social Lite Creative, a digital marketing firm that specializes in geopolitics.