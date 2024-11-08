El Al rescue flights to Amsterdam to operate on Shabbat, trauma response units activate

Following the violent attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam on Thursday night, during which ten were injured and three went missing, El Al has announced that it will operate two rescue flights from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv on Shabbat, after having received permission from the Chief Rabbis of Israel.

Both flights will be free of charge, and the first will leave from Amsterdam at 14:00 (local time), and will land back in Tel Aviv on Friday evening. The second will leave soon after.

All seats on the planes (tourists, premium and business) will be provided free of charge for passengers who held a flight ticket with El Al or another Israeli airline. People wanting to fly must register through the customer service hotline at a number designated for customers located in Amsterdam, on the phone 03-9404040.

Separately from the rescue flight, El Al announced that two flights that are making their way to Amsterdam and will also return to Israel today - carrying about 350 Israelis on them. El Al stressed that these flights were planned in advance, and are not related to the events of Thursday night.

The IDF confirmed that, following the directive of the political echelon, no IDF planes would be sent to Amsterdam.

The PassportCard travel insurance company announced the departure of two planes to Amsterda, both carrying medical teams to treat Israelis injured in the pogrom. PassportCard has received reports of ten injured, who are currently receiving assistance from local service providers. Protesters running after Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam (credit: REUTERS)

The PassportCard company asks its policyholders to contact the company as soon as possible to update them on their condition and whereabouts.

Cellcom announced that it will create international phone packages for all customers staying in the Netherlands so that they can stay in contact with people to Israel.

Cellcom's service centers are available to all customers staying abroad for any matter, 24/7 on WhatsApp: 0524999123 and by phone: +972529986919

Partner likewise offered its customers staying in the Netherlands a package of surfing, calls and messages at no cost, which will be activated automatically and without the need for a request from the customer.

Pelephone announced that it is mobilizing to help Israelis in Amsterdam and will allow the company's customers in the city to make calls and browse for free over the weekend, in order to allow them to be in touch with their relatives and stay updated with the news. Pelephone customers in Amsterdam will receive the benefit automatically, meaning there is no need for users to contact the company's call centers in order to receive it.

Emotional support

United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has also opened an emergency hotline for Israelis in Amsterdam. The incident response specialists said they were on call to to offer support to those in need.

Israel's Health Ministry also said it had begun to provide emotional support and psychological assistance to the victims of the violence.