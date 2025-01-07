Israeli startup MKNL Technology unveils its solution for communication fragmentation at CES 2025

Historically, the telephone was the primary means of connecting people. People would carry a pocketbook to keep track of important contacts, and making calls meant dealing with roaming charges and limited minutes. Fast forward to today, and communication has been transformed. Smartphones have replaced the old landlines, and an array of apps now make it easier than ever for people to stay connected.

Yet, here we are in 2025, still hopping between apps to reach the right person in the right place. While the variety of options offers convenience, it creates a disjointed experience.

In Israel, for example, WhatsApp is the primary communication platform. However, in other parts of the world, different messaging platforms dominate depending on regional preferences and market penetration. From Facebook Messenger to WeChat, Signal, and Telegram, there are multiple platforms for users to choose from.

Despite the widespread use of these platforms, there is still no unified method for them to work together seamlessly. WhatsApp will transcribe voice notes (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Breaking down barriers

Helping break down common barriers of communication, MKNL Technology Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based startup, has developed AnyCalls, an app designed to bridge the gap between common communication apps and traditional landline and GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication) Networks.

In the past, calling platforms like GSM, landline, and VoIP operated in isolated ecosystems, each supported by its own siloed infrastructure. For example, a person using a landline couldn’t easily communicate with someone on a VoIP service, and reaching someone on a GSM network required an entirely separate platform.

By integrating GSM, landline, and VoIP technologies, AnyCalls eliminates the need for multiple communication apps, streamlining the communication process. The platform aims to bridge the gap between popular messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram with traditional phone networks, offering a unified solution that is compatible across a range of devices and operating systems. Unlike traditional services, AnyCalls consolidates these functionalities into one platform.

In the future, MKNL Technology plans to enhance the platform with AI features, such as voice cloning, automatic translation, and transcription.

The platform also addresses a significant challenge faced by smartphone users: roaming fees – an issue that continues to frustrate travelers globally. With AnyCalls, users can make calls to foreign landlines, allowing them to stay connected without worrying about high charges. With Israelis taking over 3 million outbound trips in the first half of 2024, there is a clear need for cost-effective communication solutions while abroad. Advertisement

In addition to AnyCalls, MKNL Technology is also unveiling its new multilingual software solution for keyboard manufacturers that supports up to four languages simultaneously. The software automatically detects the user's selected language and highlights the corresponding characters and symbols on the keyboard, making others invisible. This visual cue helps users avoid accidental typing errors by clearly indicating the active language.

In Israel, a large portion of the population works in foreign languages like English, Arabic, French, or Russian. This multilingual environment presents unique challenges for effective communication, making MKNL’s software especially valuable in eliminating language barriers and streamlining tasks in personal and professional settings. As smartphones continue to play a central role in people’s lives, instead of adding to the overwhelming array of apps, AnyCalls simplifies the experience, allowing users to focus on what matters most—staying connected.