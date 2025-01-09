Checkout optimization start-up raises $25m Series A to help e-commerce brands compete with Amazon

PrettyDamnQuick (PDQ), a platform living up to its rather straightforward name, has secured $25 million in Series A funding led by Peakspan Capital, with participation from TLV Partners and Moneta.

Founded in 2021, PDQ tackles the stubborn problem of shopping cart abandonment, which affects over 70% of online transactions.

The platform analyzes millions of data points from customer journeys to personalize checkout experiences across major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Commerce.

"We founded PDQ with the aim of harnessing data from every touchpoint in the customer journey to optimize the customer experience at checkout," said Avi Moskowitz, co-founder and CEO. The company has processed more than $4 billion in annualized gross merchandise volume to date, proving that speed does, in fact, sell.

The platform enables smaller e-commerce businesses to compete with industry giants by offering Amazon-like checkout experiences, minus the "buy now with one suspicious click" anxiety. Amazon is shutting down its fledgling health care service, Amazon Care, at the end of this year. Shown is an Amazon facility in Sunnyvale, California. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Through features such as A/B testing, dynamic shipping options, and real-time conversion optimization, PDQ helps brands increase average order values and improve customer satisfaction.

"Up until now, the cost and complexity of optimizing shopper checkout experiences has been prohibitively high for the majority of online merchants," said Jack Freeman, Partner at PeakSpan Capital. He noted that brands using PDQ have seen improvements in checkout conversions, customer repurchases, and shipment route profitability.

Latest funding round

The latest round brings PDQ's total funding to $38 million.