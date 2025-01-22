Air France, Transavia to resume Israel flights

After suspending flights to and from Israel at the end of September due to the security situation, Air France has officially announced the renewal of flights to Tel Aviv.

Flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport will restart on January 25 with seven weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Paris on an Airbus A350-900.

At the same time the "Aviation Week" website reports that Transavia, the low-cost carrier in the Air France-KLM Group will renew flights to and from Israel on January 27, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended until March 31.

El Al airplane at the Ben Gurion International Airport. October 4, 2022. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Flights to Ben-Gurion Airport resume

The airlines' decision to return to operations in Israel is part of the recovery in the Israeli aviation market, which has included announcements of the resumption of flights to Ben Gurion airport by major airlines including Wizz Air, Ryanair, Lufthansa Group, British Airways and easyJet.

In the coming days, Iberia, Air India and Air Baltic are expected to announce their decision to return to Israel, and American Airlines is also currently considering a return.