Mer launches armored vehicle awareness protection system

The company, controlled by FIMI Opportunity Funds, has seen its share price jump 450% in the past three years, including 115% over the past year.

By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
Defense and communications company Mer Group (TASE: CMER) has launched mSphere, which developed during the war provides AI-powered situational awareness for armored vehicles.

Ensures protection of armored vehicles

The 360-degree advanced situational awareness system meets current combat needs to ensure the protection of the armored vehicle and its soldiers by maintaining awareness of the surroundings.

mSphere's comprehensive monitoring eliminates blind spots, enhances detection capabilities, and enables crews to identify and respond to potential threats swiftly and accurately.

With advanced AI-driven danger recognition and hazard detection, it is specifically designed for the complexities of modern combat.



