IFCJ fortifies Israel’s North with new armored vehicles, security

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) announced on Wednesday that it had begun implementing a major effort to equip Israeli communities in Israel’s north with security teams and armored vehicles at an estimated cost of NIS 7.5 million.

The donated security equipment comes as rockets became a daily occurrence for northern communities since October 7, and escalating tensions with Hezbollah terrorists on the Lebanese border.

The donations were marked by a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Mevo'ot HaHermon Regional Council in northern Israel, where the first five armored vehicles were gifted. Four additional vehicles will be delivered in the coming months.

The vehicles, all specially designed and armored Chevrolet Silverados, will allow senior municipal officials and security personnel to be able to reach the communities they serve even under rocket fire and other threats.

While nearly 80,000 residents of northern communities have evacuated due to the threat of Hezbollah and other hostile terrorist entities, IFCJ said some have chosen to remain behind, either to protect the north or in the case of the elderly and others, because leaving was too difficult of an option. IFCJ donates armored vehicles to Israel's northern communities. (credit: Eran Boker)

The life-saving work of IFCJ

In 2023, before Hamas’s attack on October 7, IFCJ funded a distribution of armored vehicles to southern border communities, which later provided life-saving protection for security teams on October 7th, allowing teams to move into place and confront terrorist infiltrators.

Ilan Isaacson, the Security Chief for the Eshkol Regional Council along the Gaza border, said his life was saved on October 7 thanks to his armored vehicle.

“On that morning, I used my armored jeep, and as I was rushing towards the closest army installation, I saw a group of terrorists riding on motorcycles and heard gunshots. Directly in front of me, two pickup trucks shot out, filled with terrorists. When they got closer, they started shooting at me, but the armor of the jeep was able to repel the bullets and allow me to escape and head back towards our communities to provide the critical response. Without the generosity of the IFCJ, who gave us the jeep well before the events of that horrific day, I know I wouldn’t be here to tell my story.”

Safwan Marich, Director of the Safety and Emergency Response Division for IFCJ, said, “Despite the civilian evacuation from the north, many key infrastructure projects need to remain in operation. With the addition of these vehicles, we will ensure that the civilian defense officials are able to do their jobs and respond with added safety. Just as these vehicles helped save lives in the south on October 7th, this new equipment will allow for a critical increase in the level of preparedness in the north.”

Additionally, IFCJ has orchestrated additional projects, which saw NIS 500,000 towards equipment for Rapid Response Teams in the Northern Druze communities and NIS 5.5 million towards the placement of 123 shelters alongside bus stops serving 42 northern communities, are further working to provide increased safety and protection for Israel’s citizens.

IFCJ President Yael Eckstein added, “This war has taught us a very difficult but life-saving lesson of the need to be ready and equipped for all types of eventualities, particularly in ensuring that our heroes on the front lines and in their communities have the necessary equipment. Together with our hundreds of thousands of Israel supporters around the world, we will continue to identify new and additional ways we can help provide security and care for the Israeli people.”

About IFCJ

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora.

Over the past 40 years, The Fellowship has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. In the last year alone, it has aided more than 2 million individuals dealing with poverty, immigration to Israel, and bolstering the Israeli home front defense system in times of emergency and routine situations.