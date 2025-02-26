Quantum Machines secures $170m. in series C funding round.

In a significant development for the quantum computing industry, Quantum Machines (QM) has announced raising $170 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $280 million.

This financing round, one of the largest in the quantum sector, was led by PSG Equity with participation from Intel Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners, and existing investors.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for quantum computing, with 2024 marked as a "watershed year" featuring several breakthrough achievements.

These include Google's Willow chip demonstrating enhanced hardware performance, multiple companies surpassing the 1,000-qubit threshold, and significant advancements in quantum error correction implementation.

Quantum Machines has positioned itself as a central player in the quantum ecosystem, with its technology now reportedly powering the majority of quantum computing companies worldwide.

Hybrid control technology

The company's hybrid control technology enables the execution of complex computational requirements across various types of quantum computers.

"The quantum computing ecosystem has opened up and there are now hundreds of teams worldwide advancing the bleeding edge in parallel, with breakthroughs emerging at an unprecedented pace," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "Significant adoption of quantum computers is around the corner."

The company's platform uniquely integrates precise quantum system control, real-time data processing, and orchestration of complex algorithms across quantum and classical processors. This integration allows research teams to rapidly translate laboratory innovations into data center deployments.

Quantum Machines' collaboration with NVIDIA on DGX Quantum, which combines accelerated computing with real-time quantum control, further demonstrates the company's commitment to accelerating the development of practical quantum computers.

According to Rotem Shacham, Director at PSG Equity, "The quantum computing industry is reaching an inflection point. We believe that QM has established itself as the 'go-to' solution that leading quantum companies rely on to build and scale quantum computers."

With this new funding, Quantum Machines plans to leverage its position to drive the development of quantum computers with tens of thousands of qubits, potentially bringing quantum computing closer to practical, widespread applications.